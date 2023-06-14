KEY POINTS The woman was one of the two civilians injured in the Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk

Three people also died in Odesa due to Russian missile attacks

The Russian military also launched a separate attack that killed 11 people Tuesday

Ukraine's patrol police published shocking footage showing law enforcement officers in rescue operations following a recent Russian missile attack in the city of Kramatosk.

In the video posted on Facebook by First Deputy Chief of the Patrol Police Department Oleksii Biloshytskyi, a woman was heard moaning loudly as emergency workers worked to clear the rubble.

The woman is one of the two Ukrainian civilians who sustained injuries after the Russians launched Kh-22 missiles at the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast early Wednesday morning. The attack, which hit dozens of homes in the city, resulted in the deaths of two people. No further information was given about the deceased.

In addition to attacks in Donetsk Oblast, the Russian military also launched missile attacks from the Black Sea and targeted the southern port city of Odesa. The strikes killed three people and injured seven others who were at a retail chain warehouse. Officials believe some civilians may still be trapped under the rubble.

Six other people were also injured in another area in Odesa where the rockets damaged a business center, a residential building, an education institution and several shops, Ukraine's Operational Command South reported.

The attacks come a day after the Russian military launched a rocket attack at Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka. In that incident, Russian forces fired X-22 missiles early morning, killing three people and injuring three others, per the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

In a separate attack, Russia also launched missile strikes on the central city of Kryvyi Rih. The rockets hit an apartment building, killing 11 people and injuring more than 30 others. A child was among the dead.

"This afternoon, the rescue and rubble removal operations in Kryvyi Rih after a terrorist missile attack have been completed. Unfortunately, 11 people were killed, including one child... My condolences to the families and friends. In total, more than 30 people were injured. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.

"This deliberate Russian strike on an ordinary city only proves a simple truth once again: together with our partners, we must ensure such physical conditions that make Russian terror impossible," he added.

As of June 4, at least 8,983 Ukrainian civilians died and 15,442 were injured due to Russian shelling, per the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). However, the actual figures are believed to be higher.