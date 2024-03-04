Sisters of the Valley, an order based in the agriculturally rich Central Valley, is on a mission to heal the world through the power of plant-based medicine. The modern-day Beguine scholars are united in their commitment to compassionate activism, spirituality, and service, as exemplified by their diverse offerings.

The activist Sisters offer organic healing products infused with cannabidiol (CBD), a safe, non-psychoactive, and non-addictive compound known for its therapeutic benefits. Their bestselling CBD topical multi-purpose salve has gained traction for being handcrafted by women with meticulous care, each imbued with the energy of the moon cycles. This unique process depicts the Sisters' reverence for the Earth's gifts, ensuring that every jar signifies healing and connection.

The Sisters of the Valley's salve consists of hemp-based CBD, nourishing coconut oil, beeswax, vitamin E, and the soothing essence of lavender or mint. It is a versatile product with benefits extending beyond surface-level relief, given that the therapeutic properties of CBD, combined with natural ingredients, address multiple discomforts.

Those suffering from arthritis or painful joints can find relief from the salve's anti-inflammatory properties that ease swelling without the side effects commonly associated with traditional painkillers. Countless individuals have reported significant improvements in joint mobility and, in turn, their overall quality of life after using the salve daily.

This CBD salve has also been praised for soothing even the most stubborn of aches, from jaw pain caused by temporomandibular dysfunction to the chronic discomfort of peripheral neuropathy. The miracle product offers a gentle yet effective solution for those seeking pain relief by targeting the root cause of pain and inflammation.

The salve's efficacy in treating skin conditions like acne, eczema, and psoriasis is equally noteworthy. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties aid in calming irritation, reducing redness, and promoting healthy skin cell regeneration. Essentially, the Sisters of the Valley promotes a holistic approach to wellness that honors the wisdom of ancient traditions while embracing modern science through this groundbreaking product.

For the activist Sisters, handcrafting their CBD topical salve is a labor of love and following the rhythms of nature. Sister Kate, the order's founder, shared, "The moon cycle guides our production process. We plant during the new moon, which symbolizes new beginnings and growth. The harvesting, on the other hand, aligns with the full moon. We do this to honor the wisdom of our ancestors who relied on the lunar cycle to navigate their lives and create their medicines."

The Sisters ensure the purity and potency of their products by cultivating their own medicinal plants. They also dedicate intention and prayer in every step of the process, from blessing the kitchen to carefully preparing ingredients. It is also significant to note that they primarily source locally, showcasing their commitment to supporting sustainable practices.

The Sisters of The Valley exemplify dedication to healing, rooted in the ancient wisdom of plant-based medicine and guided by principles of compassion and service. Their CBD topical salve offers not only a remedy for physical discomfort but also nourishment for the mind and soul. The organization's other diverse offerings, including CBD oil, capsules, pet oil, soaps, and mood-stabilizing mushroom coffee, illustrate the Sisters' mission to empower individuals to reclaim their health and vitality in harmony with the natural world.