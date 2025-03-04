WATCH: Devastating Texas Winds Demolish Homes in Unfinished Housing Development

A housing inspector out of Dallas Fort Worth visited an unfinished housing development ravaged by severe winds, pointing out unsettling oversights in the construction of some of the houses left standing.

The Texas-based home inspector—who goes by Inspector Randle on TikTok—surveyed damage from hurricane-force winds that swept across North Texas overnight.

"We had some crazy storms in DFW last night. Look at that, port-o-potties falling over," he says, surveying the damage. "Oh, also, houses falling over." The camera pans to a a pile of building materials, where only the semi-intact roof is distinguishable. He goes on to film several similarly demolished homes in the development.

"Part of me is a little nervous to be in this house right now," Randle admits as he's walking through a partially completed home that survived the windstorms. "I don't think there is a single nut on any of these anchor bolts in this whole house," he says, pointing out where the house's frame remains unsecured.

"It's still windy outside, and I am walking on eggshells in this house," he continues. "Feel like if I fart too loud the whole thing's gonna come down."

In the comments, viewers disparaged the quality control in new construction houses. "New homes are just junk," one follower wrote. "House made of twigs and paper selling for $1 million bucks," said another. "Almost like that structural grade cardboard sheeting isn't so structural," someone else chimed in.

Some TikTokers were nostalgic for construction standards of days gone by. "Weird how a single person built a home 200 years ago and it's still standing, but a team of engineers and designers builds homes today and they won't last the life of the mortgage," one said. "Nobody does anything right these days," lamented another viewer. "It's all gotta be done fast."

There was further discussion critiquing local building codes. "Most houses in Texas are not built well the building codes here are a joke," one cowboy hat-clad TikToker said. "That's Texas for you," another added.

Originally published by Latin Times.