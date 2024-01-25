A Spanish judge on Thursday proposed that disgraced former Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales be tried over the kiss he forced on Women's World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

In a ruling following his preliminary investigation, judge Francisco de Jorge of Spain's Audiencia Nacional top criminal court concluded that the kiss "was not consensual and was a unilateral and unexpected move" by Rubiales, who is facing charges of sexual assault and coercion.

He also proposed putting three others on trial for subsequently exerting pressure on Hermoso, 33, "to make a public statement confirming the kiss was consensual": former women's coach Jorge Vilda, men's team director Albert Luque and RFEF marketing boss Ruben Rivera.

All three have also been investigated by the judge.

During the incident on August 20, which took place live in front of the cameras after Spain beat England to win the Women's World Cup final in Australia, Rubiales held Hermoso's head in both hands and forcibly kissed her on the lips.

He has described the act as "a consensual peck" but Hermoso has insisted it was not.

She filed a lawsuit against Rubiales, 46, in September and testified before the judge earlier this month saying she had come under pressure to defend him both on the flight back from Australia and on a subsequent team holiday to Ibiza in the Balearic Islands.

In her testimony, she said she had face "constant harassment by the parties under investigation, which disrupted her normal life, causing her anxiety and distress".

Under Spanish law, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault -- a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence.

Penalties for such a kiss range from a fine to four years in prison.