A large portion of Stamp Fairtex's growing superstar status in Asia as a combat sports athlete has a lot to do with her established background in Muay Thai.

Although she is now a full-time competitor in the talent-rich women's atomweight mixed martial arts (MMA) division under the ONE Championship banner, the 25-year-old spitfire from Pattaya, Thailand plans to give the American audience a glimpse of what made her a crowd darling on the other side of the globe in her return to action.

She is penciled to square off with hometown heroine Alyse Anderson in a three-round bout on the undercard of ONE Fight Night 10, the promotion's historic debut on U.S. soil, this Friday, May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

"I want to beat her by knockout because I'm addicted to the cheering noise from the audience when I hurt someone," Stamp, whose professional record in MMA is 9-2, stated.

"This is also my debut fight in the USA. I want to give them the best performance I can. And if I win, it will be more proof that I am one of the world's top MMA fighters."

It's a bold declaration from a decorated striker such as Stamp, who began training in Muay Thai at the age of 5 and has 85 all-striking bouts to her credit to go along with a remarkable list of accolades.

In addition, she once reigned as a two-sport queen in ONE Championship, simultaneously holding both the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing titles.

However, it's quite understandable on the part of the Thai as Anderson recently took aim at her grappling in a recent interview.

For Stamp, she has a point to prove in their upcoming clash.

"I will not argue with her about this. She is right because I'm a striker. But don't forget that in every fight, we have to stand first before hitting the ground," Stamp maintained.

"I'm not someone who lets people take me down, throw, or knock me down easily. At least they have to eat a few shots before they can take me down to the ground. And I don't think Alyse can take many of them."

Stamp, who earned her purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu from Jason Burnworth last year, believes that she's the more well-rounded fighter entering the match-up on Friday.

"I believe my striking is far better than hers. I might be disadvantaged in the ground game, but I think my ground game has improved a lot," she explained.

For Stamp, if Anderson wishes to stand and bang with her, it will bring pleasure to her.

"I won't be shy about going toe-to-toe with her either. If we can trade, we trade," she claimed.