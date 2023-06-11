KEY POINTS Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee will fight for the interim ONE women's atomweight title in August

The announcement comes after Chatri Sityodtong declared Angela Lee as unlikely to return

Stamp and Ham's bout may be elevated to the lineal title instead

ONE Championship's women's atomweight division is currently on hold as reigning queen Angela Lee remains on the sidelines, and company head honcho Chatri Sityodtong thought it right to announce their future plans for the division.

During an hour-long Facebook Live question-and-answer session he did with fans, Chatri revealed that there will be an interim women's atomweight champion before August ends.

"Stamp (Fairtex) and Seo Hee Ham will fight in August for the Interim ONE atomweight championship," he declared.

The announcement comes after Chatri was asked by the fans about the status of both Angela and Christian Lee as they continue to deal with the fallout of the passing of their youngest sibling in Victoria Lee this past December, with the former unlikely to return and the latter expected to be back soon.

Stamp Fairtex has picked herself up off the mat after failing to dethrone Lee for the atomweight title when they fought in March 2022 by taking home a unanimous decision win against Jihin Radzuan in October 2022 and a body kick knockout of Alyse Anderson this past May.

The win over "Lil' Savage" also allowed Stamp to claim her first-ever performance of the night bonus.

As for Seo Hee Ham, the South Korean striker has been one of the hottest fighters in the division after picking up three straight victories and has remained undefeated since debuting in September 2021 against Denice Zamboanga.

Ham's last bout came against Itsuki Hirata this past March, where the South Korean delivered an all-around masterclass as she stuffed the Japanese's grappling-based offense while also consistently landing shots in the stand-up.

With Stamp and Ham are currently ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 fighters in the women's atomweight division, it only made sense that the prospective challengers to Lee's reign fight over the right to face her for the lineal title.

But because of Chatri's announcement that Angela is unlikely to return to the cage, it would not be entirely surprising if the promotion decides to elevate the Stamp vs. Ham bout to a straight-up lineal title clash.

The promotion has yet to announce when in August the bout will take place.