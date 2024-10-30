Starbucks is yanking olive oil-infused coffees from its menu in the United States.

While olive oil is known for its health benefits–Oleato is made with Partanna extra-virgin olive oil–blending it with coffee reportedly created unintended issues.

The coffee giant confirmed to Bloomberg that it was taking the drinks off of the menu.

Upon its initial debut last year, employees and customers complained about the line's laxative-like effect which caused stomach aches and diarrhea.

One Starbucks consumer shared on Reddit that "I definitely got a stomach ache after drinking about a third of it" while others noted, "both are also natural laxatives."

A Reddit thread claiming to represent Starbucks baristas said they also felt ill effects after sampling the drink.

According to Starbucks, Oleato was created by Starbucks billionaire founder Howard Schultz, after he was inspired by the Mediterranean practice of taking a daily spoonful of olive oil, intended to provide a "velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate."

Nutritionist Sarah Herrington explained that while coffee and olive oil separately can promote digestion, combining them may amplify laxative effects. "Coffee is a diuretic and can be bowel stimulating," Herrington said in an interview with the BBC.

Olive oil may be recommended for people who have intestinal or gut inflammation, who oftentimes, are experiencing constipation as a side effect, Herrington said. She said that she wouldn't classify Oleato as a laxative, "but it could lead to looser bowel movements."

Recently appointed CEO Brian Niccol supported the decision to drop Oleato, which was made prior to him taking on his new role. Niccol plans to focus on the revival of the U.S. market ahead of a global overhaul.

A Starbucks spokesperson told the BBC the move aligns with his plan to "simplify an overly complex menu."

Though North American sales lagged, the Oleato line of drinks will continue in select global markets like Italy, Japan and China where it's performing well.