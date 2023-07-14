KEY POINTS Superlek Kiatmoo9 faces Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12

Stamp Fairtex analyzed both fighters chances at winning

Superlek and two other fighters are expected to fight in catchweight bouts

Stamp Fairtex is still a few months away from her interim ONE women's atomweight title bout against Ham Seo Hee, and she has since focused her energy on supporting fellow Muay Thai star Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The reigning king of the ONE flyweight kickboxing division is set to showcase his talents to a global audience when he shares the ring with Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12, with Stamp sharing a quick analysis of the bout.

"I think Superlek has the advantage in terms of his deadly kicks. He can kick smoothly and fast. For Tagir, I used to watch his previous fights, and I see that his punch is something. He doesn't only have one or two strikes, but he can punch in a nice combination," she said.

"I think if Superlek can kick faster and has better timing than him, I bet Superlek is going to win. But if he lets Tagir come to close range, Tagir probably finishes him. Anyway, I'll cheer for Superlek, for sure."

Superlek will only be having about three weeks' worth of rest after last stepping in the ring against lanky Algerian Nabil Anane, whom he knocked out late in the first round with a big body blow in their June 23 bout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Few fighters would take such a dangerous fight against a knockout artist like that of Khalilov's caliber, but Superlek is raring to have another bout as he believes that the short turnaround time is more beneficial to him than having a long training camp.

Khalilov is currently riding a two-fight win streak after a TKO victory against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi at ONE 164 in early December and a knockout win versus Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 9 on March 17.

When Superlek and "Samingpri" take to the ring in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12, Stamp is of the opinion that it will become a contest of who blinks first.

"This fight will definitely be a must-watch fight. First things first: Tagir's (Khalilov) style is focused on offense, while Superlek's style is to find an opening from his opponent's attack and counter. This is a real game of wits. Whoever gets a clean shot first will get a chance to win. And of course, many fans always wait to watch Superlek fight. This match is highly anticipated," she declared.

Slight complications have arisen involving three fights on the card as Superlek, Yuya Wakamatsu and Walter Goncalves all missed weight, with their bouts will most likely turn into catchweight contests.

The hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will host ONE Fight Night 12 on Saturday, July 15 (Sunday, July 14, 8:00 PM ET in the U.S.) and will be available via Prime Video in North America.