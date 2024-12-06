The Russian Embassy in Syria has urged its citizens to leave after rebel forces advanced into Homs, the country's third largest city.

The advancement started at the Al-Rastan bridge, where verified footage shows rebels crossing, roughly 14 miles from Homs, and convoys moving through nearby towns, the BBC reported.

The embassy cited a potential worsening of the "military-political situation," after it neared Homs, a key city linking Damascus to President Bashar al-Assad's coastal stronghold, said the news outlet.

Hugo Bachega, a reporter for the BBC, described the advancement as "swift and astonishing."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, a significant ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has supported his regime through military strikes, including recent attacks on the rebel-held city of Idlib.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian intelligence reports suggest that President Putin may send mercenaries from private military companies to support Assad's forces, reported the BBC.

President al-Assad lost control of Aleppo to rebels last week and later Hama, a key central city for the army's efforts to protect the capital, Damascus, after rebels seized it, said the BBC.

The rebel forces are part of the militant group, HTS, whose leader has made it clear that their 'goal is to overthrow Assad.'

The escalating conflict underscores the fragile state of Syria as both rebels and government forces vie for control.

Homs' strategic importance makes it a critical battleground in the ongoing conflict.