Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa vowed Monday that those involved in a "heinous" suicide attack on a Damascus church would face justice, as he called for unity in the diverse, multi-faith country.

The shooting and suicide bombing Sunday at the church in the working-class Dwelaa district of the Syrian capital killed 25 people and wounded 63, the health ministry said.

The Islamist authorities who took power after ousting longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December said the attacker was affiliated with the Islamic State group, which has not yet claimed the attack.

"We promise... that we will work night and day, mobilising all our specialised security agencies, to capture all those who participated in and planned this heinous crime and bring them to justice," interim President Sharaa said in a statement.

The attack follows incidents of sectarian violence in recent months, with security one of the greatest challenges for the new authorities.

The attack "reminds us of the importance of solidarity, and unity of the government and the people in facing all that threatens our nation's security and stability", Sharaa said.

Interior Minister Anas Khattab and intelligence services chief Hussein al-Salameh held an emergency meeting to discuss the investigations, the ministry said in a statement.

The attack was the first suicide bombing in a church in Syria since the country's civil war erupted in 2011, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor.

It was also the first attack of its kind in the Syrian capital since Assad's ouster.

A prayer service at the church is scheduled for 6:00 pm (1500 GMT).

Since the new authorities took power, the international community has repeatedly urged them to protect minorities and ensure their participation in Syria's transition, particularly after the recent violence.

Interior ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba said Sunday that "the security of places of worship is a red line, and all efforts will be made to ensure people's freedom to perform their religious rites".

IS "aims to sow sectarian division and incite all components of Syrian society to take up arms, seeking to show that the Syrian state is unable to protect its communities and citizens", he told a press conference.

The top cleric of Syria's Sunni Muslim majority, Grand Mufti Osama al-Rifai, condemned acts of violence and terrorism in a statement Monday.

"We express our complete rejection of targeting places of worship and terrorising believers," he said.

Foreign condemnation of the attack continued to roll in on Monday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey would not allow extremists to drag Syria back into chaos and instability, vowing that Turkey would "continue to support the Syrian government's fight against terrorism".

Turkey, which is close to the new authorities, has repeatedly offered its operational and military support to fight IS and other militant threats.

French President Emmanuel Macron also denounced the "horrible" attack, while the EU said it "stands in solidarity" with Syria in combating ethnic and religious violence.

"It is a grave reminder of the need to intensify efforts against the terrorist threat and to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh and other terrorist organisations," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said, using another name for IS.

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed anger after the attack on the Greek Orthodox Church, calling on the new authorities "to take concrete measures to protect all ethnic and religious minorities".

Syria's Christian community has shrunk from around one million before the war to fewer than 300,000 due to waves of displacement and emigration.

IS seized large swathes of Syrian and Iraqi territory in the early years of the civil war, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" in 2014.

The jihadists were territorially defeated in Syria 2019 but have maintained a presence, particularly in the country's vast desert.