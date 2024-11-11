The first Afghan official to attend UN climate talks since the Taliban came to power told AFP Monday that his country hopes to benefit from a global finance deal under negotiation at COP29 in Baku.

Heading a three-person team, former Taliban negotiator Matiul Haq Khalis stood out in the bustling halls of the conference in Azerbaijan's capital where delegates from nearly 200 countries began two weeks of talks.

The Taliban-led government, which is not internationally recognised, tried and failed to attend the previous COP (Conference of the Parties) meetings held in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Khalis, director general of Afghanistan's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA), said his team was invited to attend the talks by Azerbaijan's ecology minister and COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev.

The Afghan delegation is in Baku as "guests" of the hosts, not as a party directly involved in the negotiations.

"I really appreciate" Babayev's invitation and the Azerbaijani government's facilitation of visas, said Khalis, son of prominent jihadist figure Mawlawi Yunus Khalis.

His delegation, he told AFP through an interpreter, aims to "deliver the message ... to the world community that climate change is a global issue and it does not know transboundary issues."

With Afghanistan among the countries most vulnerable to global warming, the Taliban have argued that their political isolation should not bar them from international climate talks.

Khalis said COP29 participants should take into consideration vulnerable countries such as Afghanistan, which are most affected from the effects of climate change, "in their decisions".

The Taliban treatment of women, however, could be controversial at climate conferences where gender rights always play a part of the discussions.

"Afghan people, especially the most vulnerable, urgently need support from climate finance to recover and adapt," climate activist Harjeet Singh told AFP.

"However, as the Taliban government seeks to engage in the international process, it is essential that they respect and promote universal fundamental rights -- particularly women's rights within the country," he said.

Asked about the gender issue, Khalis told AFP that the implementation of climate change projects "boost" women as well.

Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the invitation.

Azerbaijan reopened its embassy in Kabul in February this year, though it has not officially recognised the Taliban government.

Developed countries have committed to providing $100 billion per year in climate finance through 2025 to help developing nations prepare for worsening climate impacts and wean their economies off fossil fuels.

Developing nations are calling for trillions of dollars, but Babayev said Monday a more "realistic goal" was somewhere in the hundreds of billions.

"Our people in Afghanistan also should access" such funds "as a right on climate change", Khalis said, describing it has his country's "main expectation" at COP29.

Among the poorest countries in the world after decades of war, Afghanistan is particularly exposed to the effects of climate change, which scientists say is spurring extreme weather.

Drought, floods, land degradation and declining agricultural productivity are key threats, the UN development agency's representative in Afghanistan, Stephen Rodriques, said in 2023.

Flash floods in May killed hundreds and swamped swaths of agricultural land in Afghanistan, where 80 percent of people depend on farming to survive.

Khalis said Afghanistan was seeking to attend next year's climate summit in Brazil as an official party to the talks.

"We are very interested to be as a party in the COP30 in Brazil," he said.

"This is the right of the people, the climate justice for the people that's actually most vulnerable communities to the impact of climate change."