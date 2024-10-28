Target Promises Thanksgiving Meal For 4 Will Cost $20
The price undercuts rival Walmart's holiday meal that costs $7 a person
Target Corporation says it is bringing back a Thanksgiving meal deal that is cheaper than last year.
The Minneapolis-based retailer claims its turkey and sides will serve four people for $20. That's $5 cheaper than last year.
The company says turkey prices are down 20% from last year, which helps lower the cost.
Target says a 10-pound frozen turkey, potatoes, green beans, mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, stuffing and gravy can all be purchased for $20 this year.
"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving — and smaller moments throughout the holiday season — are where Target shines the brightest," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "We're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."
The company says several of its desserts will cost $5.
Walmart is bringing back its own "inflation-free" holiday meal through Christmas Eve. It says it will allow customers to prepare a feast with all the fixin's for under $7 a person.
Both chains have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving to allow their employees to celebrate the holiday with their families.
Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items for holiday shoppers.
Walmart has already launched its earliest holiday season yet. It began offering savings this month to meet the demands of half of its customer base that starts holiday shopping as early as August.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Early Voters In Battleground Georgia Already Top More Than Half Of 2020 Turnout
-
'Kamala Harris Will Get Us Into World War III,' Says Donald Trump
-
Report Details Fossil Fuel Threat To 'Amazon Of The Seas'
-
Bangladesh Immunity Order Sparks Fears Of Justice Denied
-
January 6 'Poop' Statue Outside US Capitol Scathingly 'Honors' Rioters Who Stormed Building
-
Commonwealth Presses UK To Atone For Brutal Past
-
New York City May Give Pet Owners Paid Time Off To Care For Sick Animals
-
East DR Congo Grapples With Chinese Gold Mining Firms
-
Climate Change Worsened Deadly Africa Floods, Scientists Say
-
IMF Predicts Slightly Slower Global Growth In 2024 And 2025