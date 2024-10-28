Target Corporation says it is bringing back a Thanksgiving meal deal that is cheaper than last year.

The Minneapolis-based retailer claims its turkey and sides will serve four people for $20. That's $5 cheaper than last year.

The company says turkey prices are down 20% from last year, which helps lower the cost.

Target says a 10-pound frozen turkey, potatoes, green beans, mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, stuffing and gravy can all be purchased for $20 this year.

"When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving — and smaller moments throughout the holiday season — are where Target shines the brightest," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "We're serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart."

The company says several of its desserts will cost $5.

Walmart is bringing back its own "inflation-free" holiday meal through Christmas Eve. It says it will allow customers to prepare a feast with all the fixin's for under $7 a person.

Both chains have announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving to allow their employees to celebrate the holiday with their families.

Earlier this month, Target announced price reductions on more than 2,000 items for holiday shoppers.

Walmart has already launched its earliest holiday season yet. It began offering savings this month to meet the demands of half of its customer base that starts holiday shopping as early as August.