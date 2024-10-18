Walmart is bringing back its "inflation-free" holiday meal through Christmas Eve that will allow customers to prepare a feast with all the fixin's for under $7 a person.

"As food prices remain top of mind, more customers want to begin saving earlier and throughout the holiday season. Now through Dec. 24, Walmart is bringing back its inflation-free Thanksgiving meal at a lower price than last year to help customers save without compromising quality," the Benton, Ark.-based company said.

It said customers can shop with one click at Walmart.com/thanksgiving to select from 29 discounted ingredients from turkey to sweet potatoes to pecan pie that will serve eight people for less than $7 each.

The company says it is also making it easy for shoppers to "gift" a meal to loved ones anywhere in the country or donate a meal to their local Salvation Army on the website.

"Some of the holiday's most special moments take place around the dinner table. At Walmart, we are committed to offering customers even deeper savings on top of our Every Day Low Prices for all their mealtime needs," said John Laney, executive vice president, food, Walmart U.S.

"And with more opportunities to gift a meal and give back to those in need, we're helping customers spread holiday cheer to their loved ones and their local communities," he said.