Every Walmart is going to be closed for the full day on Nov. 28, 2024 so that its workers can celebrate Thanksgiving at home with their families.

This is the fifth year in a row the company once known for large holiday crowds looking for door-buster deals to kick off the traditional holiday shopping season will close that day.

It's a sign of how internet shopping has become a dominant force for consumers. Walmart's website will still be available for purchases on Thanksgiving.

Walmart has already launched its earliest holiday season yet. It began offering savings this month to meet the demands of half of its customer base that starts holiday shopping as early as August.

"We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we've adapted our approach to best meet their needs," said Latriece Watkins, Walmart U.S.' executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

Also returning is the retailer's so-called "inflation-free" holiday meal, which it will sell from Oct. 14 to Dec. 25. New this year, Walmart will also allow consumers to gift a complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery anywhere in the country.

Rival Target announced its own holiday deals starting Oct. 6.