KEY POINTS Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have agreed to a super fight of epic proportions

A rematch clause can be triggered by either party within 30 days of the conclusion of the July fight

A trilogy fight is possible should they split the first two meetings

Two of the best welterweights of this current generation are set to share the ring as Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will collide at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 29 to fight for the undisputed welterweight championship.

According to ESPN, Crawford and Spence will receive a massive payday for their troubles–with both men expected to make around eight figures each by the end of the night.

It was also noted that there is a "bidirectional rematch clause" for the boxer who finds himself on the losing end which he can choose to activate within 30 days.

Starting off his career in 2008, Crawford's overwhelming hand speed combined with his outstanding footwork has allowed him to remain undefeated through 39 fights while claiming 30 victories via knockout, which includes a June 2018 win against Jeff Horn to claim the WBO welterweight title.

The same can be said for his opponent in current IBF, WBC and WBA divisional champion Spence, who has also never been defeated in 28 bouts, leaving the ring 22 times as the winner by knockout.

Widely regarded as the greatest welterweights of the current era, Crawford and Spence are currently ranked as the No. 3 and No. 4-ranked fighters on Ring Magazine's pound-for-pound list–just behind top-ranked heavyweight star Oleksandr Usyk and bantamweight boogeyman Naoya Inoue.

As a further testament to the star power that both men have, the pair had been linked to a super-fight against all-time great Manny Pacquiao in the past, with a clash against Spence being the closest to sharing the ring with him.

Their bout was scheduled to take place on August 21, 2021, just three months after its announcement in May, but matchmakers were forced to make a change 10 days ahead of the bout after Spence was forced to pull out due to a retinal tear in his left eye.

His spot was instead given to then-WBA Super welterweight king Yordenis Ugas.

Because of the rematch clause that was negotiated by Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) chief Al Haymon and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) agent Ishmael Hinson, who advises Crawford and Spence respectively, it can be expected that they will have at least two fights.

Should either fighter claim victories on both occasions, it can be understood that they will both move on to other names.

But if they split the contests at one apiece, a rubber match is very likely to occur.

The bout can be watched by fans at home on Showtime pay-per-view.