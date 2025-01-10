Tesla on Friday launched a redesigned version of its best-selling vehicle, the Model Y, in China, positioning itself to compete with its tough rival, Xiaomi. The sports utility vehicle features a refreshed exterior and upgraded interior features to attract more customers.

Among Tesla's lineup, the Model Y has emerged as one of China's top-selling electric vehicles. According to a statement on Tesla's Weibo account, the Model Y is touted as the "world's most popular electric vehicle." The new version is priced 5.4% higher than its predecessor in China, the company's second-largest market. The basic rear-wheel drive Model Y Juniper will start at 263,500 yuan, approximately $35,900, according to Bloomberg.

While the new model has been officially launched in China, deliveries are anticipated to begin in March, pending government approval.

The upgrades in the latest Model Y include significant changes to its look, including a design that draws similarities to the Tesla Cybertruck, particularly with a new light bar that stretches across the front of both vehicles. The taillights also mirror this modern design with a full-width light bar.

Inside, the seating has been enhanced for passenger comfort, now offering the option for both heated and ventilated seats, making the vehicle suitable for all weather conditions. Passengers in the second row will also benefit from a dedicated touchscreen for easy access to controls. Additionally, the driving range of the long-range variant has improved, extending from 688 km to an impressive 719 km.

The Model Y was first launched in 2020, the same year Tesla was recognized as the largest EV manufacturer in China. By 2023, the Model Y had become the world's best-selling car, Reuters reported.

However, the rise of competitors, particularly from China, has begun to affect sales of the EVs in the region. Demand in other markets has also slowed considerably. Chinese EV manufacturers have captured consumer interest with their introduction of appealing smart car features.

Currently, Tesla faces competition from two prominent local EV manufacturers in China: BYD, recognized as the largest seller of EVs in the country, and Xiaomi, which began selling EVs last year and has already delivered over 130,000 units of its first model, the SU7.

Xiaomi is also planning to challenge the Model Y through a planned launch of its first SUV, expected in June or July.