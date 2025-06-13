The many revelations on Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2025 (WWDC) are still coming in, with the latest being a discovery on iOS 26 that brings a new entertainment feature for CarPlay. Previously, users could only use specific features on CarPlay, such as answering calls, sending messages, streaming music via platforms, navigating through apps, and more. However, soon users will also be able to play videos.

It was revealed by the Cupertino tech giant that Apple CarPlay would be able to do this wirelessly, allowing users to enjoy a new form of entertainment during their in-car experience when parked.

Apple CarPlay: iOS 26 Brings Video Streaming Feature

MacRumors has recently reported that Apple's iOS 26 update not only brings significant new features for iPhones but also to the company's connected driving system, Apple CarPlay. The technology will utilize Apple's wireless casting feature, AirPlay, to stream iPhone videos over the car's infotainment system via its connected experiences with the CarPlay system.

According to the report, the new feature falls under the "video in the car" category, which was discovered on Apple's developer website. The company is now inviting automakers and developers to join the program. This also centers on the MFi program by Apple, with the company opening the floor for those who are "interested in supporting" CarPlay, CarPlay Ultra, AirPlay video, or car keys in their vehicle's infotainment system.

Play Videos While in Park, New CarPlay Upgrades

Apple now opens up this requirement for automakers or developers to add support for "CarPlay with AirPlay video", and its availability would depend on these entities adopting the feature in their products own

In the details of this new feature, Apple CarPlay would only stream videos from the iPhone when the car is parked, which would help avoid potential risks associated with distracted driving features like this.

For now, it remains unknown which automakers or developers are adding support for the feature, but it may be possible to enjoy streaming via CarPlay for those who are made to wait inside their cars.

Apple CarPlay's Upgraded Experiences

Last year's upgrade to Apple CarPlay was one of the most significant upgrades to the in-car infotainment system, as it was touted as the "next-generation" version of the infotainment system for all eligible vehicles. Apple unveiled the new cohesive design last year, which focused on revamping the experience by introducing more hands-free features to enjoy, as well as overall improvements to the interface.

Alongside the CarPlay upgrades of last year, Apple also introduced significant new features in iOS 18 to enhance the smartphone-to-car link system, including updated images for the platform and more. The latest app upgrades to the Vehicle controls, Media experiences, Climate apps, navigation, and more were prioritized by Apple in iOS 18's upgrade to the connected driving system.

The massive upgrades to Apple's CarPlay came alongside significant scrutiny from several car manufacturers that have been active in pushing out the system from their cars in favor of in-house connected driving systems. Of course, Apple is not yet stopping there, as despite there being no massive revamps this year, the company still brought new and exciting features via iOS 26 for the CarPlay experience.

Originally published on Tech Times