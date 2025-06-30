President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to plead with the "boss of AT&T" to fix his conference call after technical difficulties disrupted a planned virtual meeting with unnamed faith leaders.

"I'm doing a major Conference Call with Faith Leaders from all over the Country, and AT&T is totally unable to make their equipment work properly," Trump wrote in a post shared Monday afternoon.

"This is the second time it's happened," he continued before directly addressing the "boss" at the multinational telecommunications corporation. "If the Boss of AT&T, whoever that may be, could get involved — It would be good. There are tens of thousands of people on the line!"

Four minutes later, the president followed up with another post, once again urging the company to take action.

"I apologize for the long wait on the Faith Leaders Conference Call," Trump wrote. "AT&T ought to get its act together. Please pass along the word to the tens of thousands of people who are there," he continued, before announcing he "may have to reschedule the call, but we'll use another carrier the next time."

"AT&T obviously doesn't know what they're doing!"

It is unclear whether AT&T or its CEO and president since 2020, John Stankey, directly addressed the issue with the president.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump launched Trump Mobile, a U.S.-based mobile service selling $499 smartphones. The company initially claimed the devices were entirely made in America, a statement industry experts quickly challenged, noting that nearly all facilities capable of manufacturing such phones are based in China. The company has since updated its website to reflect that the phone was made by "American hands," without offering additional details.

Originally published on Latin Times