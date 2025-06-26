Google's latest ad for its Gemini AI tool has drawn ridicule online after a glaring music mix-up, featuring a Tal Bachman track while promoting a James Blunt concert.

The commercial, released June 13 on YouTube, follows a fictional character named Ted, born in 1998, the same year as Google Search. The ad traces Ted's journey from early online searches to his present-day reliance on Gemini AI to organize his life.

In one sequence, Ted uses Gemini to find a James Blunt anniversary concert — part of a narrative tying his teenage love of Blunt's music to a present-day romantic outing.

But the ad takes a left turn. As Ted seemingly attends the concert Gemini helped him find, the music playing is not by James Blunt at all — it's Tal Bachman's 1999 hit "She's So High." The error immediately set off confusion and mockery online.

"If only technology existed we could use it to research facts like these," one YouTube user commented.

The backlash has been swift, especially among Gen X and elder millennial audiences who immediately recognized the Bachman song and took to social media to call out the mistake.

"Must be made by Gemini. Gemini wouldn't know that She's So High is by Tal Bachman and High is by James Blunt," another user added. "Was this made with AI??" another user chimed in.

"Was Tal Bachman opening for James Blunt that night?" another comment read. "Wow, James Blunt sounds exactly like Tal Bachman," yet another wrote.

Google has yet to publicly acknowledge the blunder, but the ad's credibility, and by extension, Gemini's, has taken a hit.

