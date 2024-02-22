Setting out on the entrepreneurial path is never an impulsive choice. It's about recognizing that steady spark inside, that pushes the brave and the imaginative to make their dreams come true. Our history books are peppered with tales of individuals who didn't just meander along established routes but forged their own, altering our collective destiny.

They made their dreams come true, fueled by a deep-seated passion and an incredible amount of grit. These trailblazers didn't just start companies; they sparked revolutions. They're the force behind the huge changes that have transformed how we live, work, and connect.

Think about those innovators who started in garages or brainstormed world-changing ideas in their college dorms. They did not just put a new name to our definition of convenience; they broadened the scope of what we thought was possible. These stories are not just narratives to tell for an inspirational purpose. They are prompting us to dream bigger and aim higher. Let's have a deep look into the 15, arguably most, influential entrepreneurs of all time. Their journeys have been long and difficult but they persevered against all odds. They are an inspiration for others stepping into the entrepreneurial landscape.

Dr. Stuart Lutton

Dr. Stuart Lutton has reshaped dental implantology in the UK with an unyielding dedication to innovation. As the founder and clinical director of New Life Teeth Clinic, he embarked on an extraordinary journey from Sheffield University to becoming a renowned figure in dental implantology.

Driven by a desire to provide superior implant solutions, Dr. Lutton stumbled across Zirconia, a material that would revolutionize dental implants. He and his team invested years in perfecting its use, making him one of the first dentists in the UK to introduce zirconia-based dental bridges that surpassed traditional ones both functionally and aesthetically.

This unwavering commitment to innovation and exceptional dental care led to New Life Teeth Clinic earning the prestigious status of one of the sixteen Brånemark Osseointegration Centre Clinics and one of only sixty digital smile design clinics worldwide.

Dr. Lutton's philosophy is simple yet profound—changing lives for the better. He envisions a future where Prettau Zirconia Teethforever(R) bridges become the standard for dental implants, helping people regain their confidence to smile without hesitation. He also plans to nurture young dentists through the New Life Teeth Academy, inspiring them to further advance the techniques and methods in modern dentistry.

Dr. Liew

Dr. Sarah Sun Liew emerges as a trailblazing figure in societal progress and entrepreneurial innovation. As the CEO of MPS Merchant Services Group, she partners with Worldpay by FIS, the world's #1 merchant processing company, supporting numerous small businesses and providing job training opportunities.

For over three decades, Dr. Liew has dedicated herself to education through the Meridian Business Legal Investment Wish Foundation and MIT University. Her commitment extends to creating an ideal environment and fostering job creation. She brings invaluable experience in real estate and immigration enterprises as the CEO of Meridian Beverly Hills Investment and Legal Group LLC & Global Investment Immigration.

Beyond business, Dr. Liew wears multiple hats as a pastor and activist, tirelessly pursuing the American dream and fostering economic growth in California. She has shattered barriers, running for the U.S. House and Senate as an Asian American Woman, gracing the pages of Yahoo Finance, NBC, Fox, and other major news outlets.

Active in political leadership and advocacy, Dr. Liew is a candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2022 and 2024, and a Congress candidate in 2020, committed to economic stability, job creation, and promoting justice and law.

Educationally, Dr. Liew's credentials are as diverse as her career, holding degrees in International Business, Sales, Marketing, Nonprofit Management, and Biblical Preaching, alongside legal studies. An alumnus of prestigious institutions like Harvard Business School and MIT, her academic and professional journey is a testament to her relentless pursuit of excellence.

Contact her at info@drsarahliewforcongress.com or 424 343 7025.

Logan Campbell

Logan Campbell, the Founder & CEO of Dream Team Clean and Nurture Nation, is a visionary entrepreneur who has transformed the home services industry. Growing up in a small town in Northwest Florida, Logan's journey took him from Central High School to the University of West Florida, where he gained the skills and knowledge that would later fuel his success.

In 2017, he co-founded The Dream Clean Team. This basketball-themed venture quickly gained momentum, generating around 5 million USD in gross revenue since 2018. However, generating profit was not the only thing on Logan's mind. He studied the industry and recognized the need for efficient hiring and onboarding. Thus, he introduced Nurture Nation in 2021, an automated hiring software.

This system helped home service companies onboard workers rapidly, implementing a pay-for-performance model, and creating a strong online learning management system. His commitment to solving problems in the industry led to the expansion of his business portfolio in 2022 with the creation of Gulf Coast Lighting Pros and Gulf Coast Sud Squad, a holiday lighting and exterior wash company.

Logan's core values, teamwork, and business acumen have become the foundation of his success. His mission is to empower home service businesses with efficient and sustainable scaling strategies, making him a true industry leader.

Wesley Alley

Meet Wesley Alley, a triple threat talent in Hollywood's film industry. As a director, writer, and producer, Alley has crafted a unique narrative that captivates audiences worldwide. Notable works include the critically acclaimed short film "SockMonster," Starring Briana Evigan, "Good Girl" Starring Zack Ward and Amanda Markowitz, and "The Voices," his feature film directorial debut featuring acclaimed actors Lin Shaye and Brandon Sexton III. He also has two films finishing festival runs "Four Hour Layover in Juarez" and "Fleeced" that between the 2 have played almost 100 festivals and won a prestigious amount of awards and acclaim.

Alley's success extends to the music video realm, where he directed breakout artist Liam Kelley's music video, earning praise and commercial success. His journey is full of accolades, including Rockies Award nominations for his commercials and numerous wins at film festivals.

Looking ahead, Alley is set to direct two independent movies, a studio project in 2024, and a remake of a childhood favorite. With an impressive past and exciting future, Wesley Alley continues to leave an indelible mark on Hollywood's cinematic landscape.

Dima Raketa

A maestro in shaping and safeguarding digital identities, Dima Raketa, is more than a serial entrepreneur. He is an award-winning business expert and transformative leader, revolutionizing the virtual landscape.

Reputation House, led by Dima Raketa, is a global force in online reputation management with offices in key locations worldwide, including UAE, Hong Kong, and the US. With its diverse portfolio, the agency has safeguarded the online reputation of over 1,000 international entities, delivering excellence for over a decade.

Fueled by a vision for celebrating reputational excellence, Dima Raketa organized the first-ever Real Estate Reputation Award 2023 in Dubai. Under his leadership, Reputation House was recognized among the Top 5 Reputation Companies in 2020 and secured the title of The Best Tech Solution Provider at Tech Innovation Awards 2023.

Reputation House stands out for its cutting-edge AI software, encompassing the Reputation House App for large-scale data analysis and My Reputation App, tailored for small businesses. Specializing in Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), content monitoring, and analytics, Reputation House is a trusted partner for global automotive giants, personal brands, and international banks.

A reputation pro and angel investor, Dima Raketa imparts his expertise in business, entrepreneurship, and digital marketing. His journey is marked by compelling innovations that reflect his foresight in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape.

Brendan R Quinlan

In the bustling heart of New York City, a name resonates in the event industry: Brendan R Quinlan, the entrepreneurial mind behind Big Dawg Party Rentals.

Brendan's commitment to excellence adds a unique touch to event rentals, setting the stage for unforgettable moments.

Based in Brooklyn, Big Dawg Party Rentals has swiftly become one of America's most reputable event rental providers. With a multi-million dollar inventory, this full-service rental company caters to a wide range of events, from weddings and corporate gatherings to celebrations and grand galas.

At the core of Brendan's philosophy lies a dedication to customer satisfaction and providing high-quality rental equipment. What sets him apart is the trust and loyalty earned from a prestigious list of clients, including celebrities, industry titans, and Fortune 500 companies.

Applauding his entrepreneurial prowess, Brendan earned the CUSE50 Alumni Entrepreneur Award, an esteemed recognition within Syracuse University, honoring the success of Orange Business Leaders.

Brendan's foresight extends beyond mere growth; he envisions a transformation of Big Dawg Party Rentals into a national event industry powerhouse, setting new benchmarks in excellence. Explore unparalleled event excellence by visiting his website and connecting on Instagram.

Dr. Rev. Jeannette Kasemir

Dr. Rev. Jeannette Kasemir, the visionary behind Panthers Gate University and 8 Hands Martial Arts, has created a haven where philosophy, astrology, and the essence of self-defense seamlessly merge. With an exceptional career spanning over three decades, Dr. Kasemir has become the go-to expert in Ancient Wisdom Divination (AWD).

Alongside her ministry and parapsychology degree, she earned her philosophy, political sciences, and Latin degree from The Evergreen State College. These diverse modalities, along with being a spiritual coach, give her a unique perspective and skills as a transformational coach.

Additionally, Dr. Kasemir's spiritual insights are collected in "Alchemy for the Soul," a book that serves as a guide for readers to explore the spiritual realm. Complementing her literary contributions, Dr. Kasemir's courses, Tai Chi Integrative, Warrior Defense, and Trauma Detox, delve into rarely explored ancient practices. These courses have flexible plans and different formats that empower students to unlock their spiritual potential at their own pace.

For those seeking a one-on-one with Dr. Kasemir, visit her website and follow her on Instagram for a daily dose of wisdom and energy.

Aby Mamboleo

A visionary Billionaire In Training (B.I.T), Aby Mamboleo is not just a seasoned entrepreneur but an accomplished author and recognized consultant. As an Amazon & USA Today Best Selling Author, she is acknowledged for contributing to business literature.

Aby's commitment extends beyond the pages of books, striving to amplify voices that often go unheard. Her leadership at Mamboleo Media Group speaks volumes about her dedication. It is a stage for untold narratives and a bridge connecting different worlds through storytelling.

Next to authoring, she served as the CEO of Staff Today Inc. (STI), a full-service medical and clerical staffing company. Under her guidance, Staff Today was recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies, earning the 2020 Inc. 5000 award. She is currently President & CEO of International Outsourcing Services (https://internationaloutsourcing.net/), offering offshore outsourcing services to solve HR challenges for companies nationwide.

Dr. Mamboleo received the Outstanding Entrepreneur title at the Global Business Excellence Awards. She was also awarded the Bronze Winner for Female Executive of the Year at the Stevie Awards.

However, her professional success is only part of her story. Dr. Mamboleo is the founder and Vice President of a philanthropic organization, African Aid Mission. Through initiatives in clean water, education, and self-help tools, she is making a difference in the lives of the underprivileged.

Embark on the compelling narrative of this self-made American businesswoman who has come a long way from her roots in Nairobi, Kenya, carving her own path to success.

Anupam Satyasheel

Anupam Satyasheel, the forward-thinking founder and CEO of Occams Advisory Inc., is a shining example of entrepreneurial triumph. He guides his team with a simple yet powerful philosophy that echoes from "Inception to Infinity." With an impressive track record of guiding 3,000+ small and medium businesses to success and achieving a remarkable 95% satisfaction rate, Satyasheel has left a lasting impact on the business world.

With an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business, Anupam's Wall Street career laid the foundation for Occams Advisory. His unique perspective on bridging the gap in expertise available to small and medium businesses (SMBs) has been a game-changer. Occams Advisory, under his leadership, has achieved unprecedented success, impacting over 5,500 professionals while funding education for 37,000 children.

Anupam has notched up an impressive list of accolades, making seven appearances on the Inc 5000 list and securing a spot on the Financial Times' list of America's Fastest Growing 500 Companies four consecutive times. His commitment to social causes is evident in his collaborations with foundations like Child Literacy and his active participation in non-profit initiatives.

Looking ahead, Anupam's ambitious plans include Occams Ventures, a regenerative economy champion, a mental wellness initiative, and a commitment to building a perpetual legacy of empowerment through education. Anupam Satyasheel is more than just an entrepreneur—he is a force for good, making a lasting impression that will never fade.

Rania Shamas

Introducing Rania Shamas, a visionary powerhouse whose impact reverberates across industries and continents. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Rania has reshaped the global fashion arena as a trailblazing Fashion CEO, Executive Coach, and Strategic Advisor. Her transformative leadership has not only shattered glass ceilings but has also propelled Arab and Emerging Fashion Forward designers onto the world stage, seamlessly merging tradition, innovation, and sustainability.

Breaking barriers as the first female Fashion CEO in MENA and GCC, Rania's pioneering spirit knows no bounds. With over two decades of unparalleled expertise, she fearlessly challenges conventions, elevating exclusive creations to unprecedented heights of acclaim and admiration.

In the realm of personal growth and coaching, Rania stands as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment. Harnessing 16 years of coaching experience, she has emerged as a trusted confidante and advisor to top-tier consultancy firms, visionary entrepreneurs, influential CEOs, esteemed government officials, ministers, and even royal families.

Driven by a profound sense of purpose, Rania's journey takes on deeper resonance with her daughter Myriam, who has Down syndrome. This personal connection propelled Rania to pursue a master's in life coaching neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), infusing her initiatives with a profound commitment to social responsibility. Her groundbreaking contributions to the Guinness-recognized Autism awareness campaign stand as a testament to her unwavering dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion on a global scale.

But Rania's vision extends far beyond the realms of fashion and coaching. With a relentless drive for innovation, she is on the cusp of launching her first e-book, slated for release in late 2024, accompanied by the development of a cutting-edge app. Furthermore, her ambitious endeavor revolutionizes the fashion landscape, democratizing access to Arab fashion for a global audience.

Rania Shamas is not merely a leader; she is a force of nature, a catalyst for change whose indomitable spirit and boundless vision continue to inspire and shape the world around her.

Tina Dang

Infusing a heart-centric approach into her businesses, Tina Dang, also known as Oanh Dang, is a trailblazing entrepreneur hailing from Vietnam and the founder of Tealux Cafe. Her journey commenced at the age of 16 when she dived into the world of business, opening her first store.

With a knack for business and a flair for the beauty industry, Tina's credentials span from skin care to detailed tattoos. Tina's career in the beauty industry brought her to set up a Day Spa and the Miracle Beauty and Nails Academy.

In 2020, after COVID-19, Tina showed her entrepreneurial spirit with the launching of Tealux Cafe. This sanctuary serving street food, boba tea, and coffee soon became a hit. It currently operates in five locations, with three locations coming up soon. It also became a franchisor listed on the SBA Franchise Directory, and this demonstrates Tina's perseverance and business acumen.

Tina maintains credibility by not only providing a place for good food, but a community-oriented franchise. At her cafe, she ensures that the flavors are authentic Vietnamese and the environment is family-friendly.

In the future, Tina aims for more success, higher sales, and continuous advances in her Tealux Cafe. This goal is not limited to business only, but it is aimed at ensuring that people succeed in their work and at home. Tina's entrepreneurship goal is to help the community and to enjoy the process itself.

Khadijah Safari

Khadijah Safari BEM, a trailblazer in both martial arts and entrepreneurship, presents a unique mentoring program, Khadijah Safari Coaching, for women breaking free from cultural barriers. Her journey, from a marketing manager to founding the UK's first women's martial arts club, Safari MMA Ltd., reflects resilience and innovation.

She has amassed a collection of prestigious awards, each contributing significantly to her credibility and success. The British Empire Medal (BEM), personally bestowed by Her Majesty the Queen for Diversity and Inclusion in Sport, stands as a symbol of national recognition, elevating her standing within the business realm. The UK Coaching of the Year (MSF), Lucozade Movers List Award, and COVID Innovation Award further underscore Khadijah's commitment to excellence.

Khadijah's coaching evolved organically from her martial arts venture, reflecting her commitment to empowering women. Her brand stands on pillars of authenticity, avoiding compromise, and embracing diversity. Khadijah believes in understanding each woman's values, ensuring a personalized approach to business development.

Her program offers 1:1 mentorship and step-by-step guidance, emphasizing self-discovery and a robust entrepreneur network to foster collaboration. Her mission is to provide knowledge, foster work-life balance, and inspire women to thrive in business.

Gina Keatley, Tea Titan

Los Angeles, recognized globally for its ever-evolving trends and health-focused residents, is currently abuzz with an innovative tea sensation, "Matche Olive Leaf Tea." This beverage isn't merely another addition to the expansive world of teas; it signifies a monumental shift, marking an evolution in beverage consumption. With its roots in Italy's nutrient-rich soils and finessed in the bustling lanes of New York, Matche is profoundly Italian yet resonates universally.

The visionary behind this transformative venture is Gina Keatley, the astute CEO of the Sicilian Olive Leaf Tea Company. Merging her culinary finesse with a sharp entrepreneurial flair, Keatley introduces the world to Matche — 100% powdered olive leaf tea. Olive leaves, often overshadowed by their fruity counterparts, have found their moment in the spotlight with Matche. This isn't just another delightful beverage; it embodies a wellness movement. Impressively, each tin of Matche is power-packed with oleuropein equivalent to 227 gallons of olive oil, promising unparalleled health advantages devoid of caffeine or calories.

The appeal of Matche is far-reaching. Global tea connoisseurs, especially in the USA and Japan, are now just a click away from this rejuvenating elixir, thanks to Amazon. With Gina's dedication, Matche is cementing its position as a game-changer in the industry. She has earned a well-deserved nomination for the prestigious Innovation Award at the 2021 World Tea Expo. Matche has caught the spotlight of influential media outlets, including Yahoo! Finance and Fox.

However, Keatley's vision is panoramic. Beyond popularizing Matche, she dreams of transforming Italy into a tea titan, altering the culinary world map. Matche is not only a testament to Italy's gastronomic richness but also heralds a novel industry dawn for the country.

As the New Year approaches, may your toasts and cheers be accompanied by Matche Olive Leaf Tea — a perfect fusion of global unity, innovation, and health.

Jason LeVasseur

Introducing Jason LeVasseur, a keynote speaker, professional entertainer, summer camp program director, online teacher, and team-building expert who wields the mic like a rockstar shredding a guitar solo. With a quarter-century of captivating performances and a mantle adorned with 25 awards, this guy's the LeBron James of keynote speaking.

From a double major in education and philosophy at Wake Forest University to becoming a full-blown rockstar speaker, Jason's journey reads like a chart-topping hit. He's transformed audiences worldwide, proving that sometimes, life's best lessons aren't found in textbooks.

As the brainchild behind The Rock Star Project™, Jason has created a blend of education and music that's more potent than a triple-shot espresso. In 2020, he birthed "The Virtual Event Ideas Community" – a digital oasis for 10,000+ educators and professionals. Think of it as the Cheers bar for virtual event enthusiasts.

Awards? He's got more gold than a treasure chest. The 2023 "MPI Speaker Of The Year," the 2022 "APCA Entertainer of The Year," and the 2021 "Community Service Award" are just a few gems in his crown.

Recently, he snagged the coveted 2023 "Certified Speaking Professional" title. If speaking were a sport, he'd be MVP every season.

For those in search of a keynote speaker with the charisma of Mick Jagger and the wisdom of Einstein, Jason LeVasseur is your guy. Dive into his world, soak in the inspiration on his YouTube and Instagram, and witness firsthand why he's the rockstar of the keynote arena.

George Zaharoff

George Zaharoff is a visionary perfumer with a passion for creating masterpieces that evoke a sense of luxury and sophistication. Drawing inspiration from his own experiences and extensive travels, Zaharoff, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and retro-futuristic aesthetic, meticulously crafts fragrances that leave a lasting impression. Working with Master Perfumer Claude Dir, he has become a driving force in the fragrance industry, using his innate talent and artistic flair, redefining affordable luxury.

The Zaharoff Collection offers a diverse range of 15 "best in class" distinct scents, meticulously created to captivate the senses while reflecting individual personality and a celebration of life.

Zaharoff prides themselves on democratizing luxury, offering more affordable alternatives without compromising on quality or sophistication. Owing to its excellence, The Fragrance Foundation nominated Zaharoff for Packaging of the Year in 2023.

The collection has garnered global recognition, trusted by discerning customers worldwide. Zaharoff fragrances can be experienced in top perfumeries across the globe.

In addition, Zaharoff offers high-end leather goods to add a hint of opulence to everyday life. Zaharoff is committed to sustainability and is transparent about the ingredients used in every product. The brand obtains sustainably-sourced ingredients certified by FPC Australia and CITES.

With a great line of sustainable luxury items, Zaharoff is a brand transforming the high-end industry to provide its customers with the best quality and experience. Check out the World of Zaharoff here and stay updated on its latest luxury collection on Facebook and Instagram.