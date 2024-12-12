A top Russian missile guru was assassinated during a special operation by elite Ukrainian forces in Moscow on Wednesday, according to reports.

Mikhail Shatsky, the head of software and deputy designer for Russia's Mars defense contractor who helped upgrade the Kh-59 cruise missiles to the Kh-69 level, was shot dead in a Moscow park, as reported by the Kyiv Post.

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reportedly killed Shatsky during a special operation, a source told Ukrainian outlet Ukrainska Pravd.

"We remind you that every person who is somehow involved in the development of the Russian military-industrial complex and thus supports Russian aggression against Ukraine is a legitimate target for the Defense Forces," a source told Suspilne.

Alexander Nevzorov, a Russian journalist and a former member of the Russian State Duma turned Ukrainian citizen, also confirmed the assassination in a post to Telegram.

"It seems that none of those guilty of the genocide of Ukrainians will die their own deaths. Today, the HUR forces in Moscow eliminated a particularly harmful criminal... Mikhail Shatsky," Nevzorov wrote.

Shatsky's death has not yet been commented on by Russian officials.

Originally published by Latin Times.