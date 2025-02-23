President Donald Trump took to social media to celebrate the victory grasped by Germany's conservative opposition in the recent federal election.

Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, on Sunday to congratulate the Christian Democratic Union on their win.

"LOOKS LIKE THE CONSERVATIVE PARTY IN GERMANY HAS WON THE VERY BIG AND HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ELECTION. MUCH LIKE THE USA, THE PEOPLE OF GERMANY GOT TIRED OF THE NO COMMON SENSE AGENDA, ESPECIALLY ON ENERGY AND IMMIGRATION, THAT HAS PREVAILED FOR SO MANY YEARS," he wrote.

"THIS IS A GREAT DAY FOR GERMANY, AND FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF A GENTLEMAN NAMED DONALD J. TRUMP. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL — MANY MORE VICTORIES TO FOLLOW!!!" he continued.

Billionaire Trump advisor Elon Musk had been outspoken in his support for the far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), in the months leading up to the election. He had even hosted a conversation with the party's leader, Alice Weidel, which was streamed on X (formerly Twitter).

AfD garnered the second-highest number of votes in the election, finishing off with about 20% of the vote. They doubled the number of votes recieved since the last federal election.

Musk has repeatedly taken to social media to express that only the AfD "can save Germany" and that the far-right party is "the only hope for Germany."

🇩🇪 AfD is the only hope for Germany 🇩🇪 https://t.co/CE9uXe8ULm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz is set to become the nation's next Chancellor following the election.

"Tonight we will celebrate and from tomorrow we start working," he said in a first reaction in Berlin, claiming victory while surrounded by supporters.

In the past, Merz has questioned his country's relationship with the US.

"I hope that [the U.S.] remains a democracy and does not slide into an authoritarian populist system," Merz told a campaign event in Darmstadt. "But it may be that America will enter a longer period of instability and that this populism, this autocratic behavior of the heads of state, will continue for a longer period of time."

Originally published on Latin Times