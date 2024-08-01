KEY POINTS The Trump Crypto President High Tops – Bitcoin Orange version sold out within hours Wednesday

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has launched new "super limited" sneakers, and within just hours since the sneakers launched, the shoes have already been sold out. However, listings of the sneakers' Bitcoin edition have already started popping up on Ebay.

Trump announces new 'crypto' sneakers

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday to announce the launch of his "crypto" sneaker line, which come in three different versions.

"Just spoke at the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. It was great! Get your Bitcoin Sneakers now. These are Limited Edition, they are each numbered, and you can now pay with Bitcoin or your favorite Crypto," he wrote.

1 of 3 sneakers sell out

Within just hours since the sneaker line launched, the Trump Crypto President High Tops – Bitcoin Orange version of the sneakers sold out. It had a price tag of $499, with only 1,000 pairs, individually numbered, and some were randomly autographed.

According to Republican presidential candidate's sneakers website, the sneakers "celebrate the future of finance and the leadership of President Trump, boldly emblazoned with a prominent Bitcoin symbol."

Bitcoin High Tops on Ebay

As of early Thursday, several listings of the sold-out High Tops have appeared on Ebay. The lowest-priced listing is currently at $700, while the listing with the highest price stands at a staggering $69,999, likely posted jokingly. Most of the listings ranged with prices between $1,500 and $2,500.

It is unclear if the sellers are legitimate or if they will ship the products as promised.

Black and Low Top versions

The High Top sneakers also have a black variation, priced at $299. Unlike the Orange High Top variation, the Black version has 15 randomly autographed pairs.

Finally, the sneaker line offers a Low Top version of the orange Trump Crypto President sneakers. The version has four randomly autographed pairs and is available for $299.

Crypto users react

The cryptocurrency community on X has had mixed reactions to the new sneakers, with many saying Trump has once again exhibited that he is a "businessman," not just a politician.

He is a businessman. it's been proven! 🤣 — NEBULA (@kyky887i) July 31, 2024

Donald is the real entrepreneur — ovoono.eth (@OvoOnoETH) July 31, 2024

Many were interested in getting a pair, but some didn't seem to like the shoes' designs. Others said they didn't expect Trump's latest move, and one said "Donald Trump and Bitcoin is the combination we never knew we needed in 2024."

Trump is the crypto president?

The sneakers' launch came after Trump appeared at the Bitcoin 2024 conference that key figures and stakeholders of the Bitcoin and broader crypto communities attended. Trump, who painted himself as the crypto president ahead of the 2024 elections, promised continued support for Bitcoiners and even received much applause when he said he will fire U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler.