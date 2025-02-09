Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed strong admiration for President Trump in comments made on Saturday, calling him "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House." Netanyahu's statement highlighted the significant support Trump provided to Israel during his presidency, underscoring the close relationship between the two leaders.

Netanyahu spoke with host Mark Levin on Fox News, where he praised Trump for "making a tremendous change in the Israeli-American alliance," adding that Trump has strengthened the relationship "beyond anything we've seen up to now."

During his state visit to Washington, Netanyahu praised Trump's proposal that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the conflict-ridden region, suggesting that the U.S. take "ownership" of the area. He expressed support for the idea as a potential solution to the ongoing crisis.

Netanyahu then called Trump "a great leader for America and the world."

He further remarked that Israel has no stronger ally than America, "especially under President Trump's leadership," and likewise, America has no greater friend than Israel. This highlighted the mutual support between the two countries during Trump's presidency.

Netanyahu also recognized Trump's accomplishments during his first term and continued to commend his achievements in the early weeks of his second term, highlighting the ongoing positive impact on the U.S.-Israel relationship.

"He did great things in his first term. He recognized Jerusalem as our capital, he moved the American embassy there, he recognized our sovereignty in the Golan Heights, he got out of the disastrous Iran deal, brokered the Abraham Accords in which we made peace with four Arab states. He did that in four months; it didn't happen in 25 years."

He emphasized that peace in the Middle East is achievable, but only if it is "peace through strength," underlining the importance of maintaining a strong position in the region to secure lasting stability.

"I don't seek wars, I seek to end wars," he added.

Netanyahu stated that following the October 7 massacre, there is no longer any belief in the possibility of a Palestinian State. "They had one, it's called Gaza," he remarked. He credited the Abraham Accords to Israel's decision to bypass the Palestinians, asserting that both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas share the goal of Israel's destruction. He stressed Israel's vulnerability, saying, "We can't be any smaller, we're not going to have an organization that is committed to our destruction, nine miles from the sea," while praising Trump for his straightforward approach.