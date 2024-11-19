KEY POINTS Mentzen said Poland should establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve

He also vowed to establish an environment where there are friendly regulations and low taxes

As per Statista, 23% of Polish citizens have said they own cryptocurrencies

Polish presidential candidate Slawomir Mentzen has pledged to transform his country into a "cryptocurrency haven" if he is elected, seemingly taking a page out of Donald Trump's 2024 campaign playbook wherein the U.S. President-elect wooed the crypto community through promises of friendlier regulations.

Mentzen was announced as the official presidential candidate of the right-wing Confederation party in August, skipping the primaries and catapulting the spotlight ahead of the 2025 Polish presidential elections.

What Mentzen Envisions for Poland

Mentzen, an entrepreneur and tax advisor, said in a statement Monday that "Poland should create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve." The said idea has already been floated by crypto leaders and some Republicans, including Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.

The libertarian leader also wants to turn Poland into "a cryptocurrency haven, with very friendly regulations, low taxes, and a supportive approach from banks and regulators," seemingly taking a subtle jab at regulatory agencies and banks that have had bitter relations with crypto firms over the years.

"BTC to the Moon!" Mentzen concluded his statement. He reportedly holds 33.7 Bitcoin worth over $3 million based on current prices.

Echoing Trump's Campaign Strategy

Trump recently won the U.S. presidential elections with a landslide, capitalizing on the American public's frustrations over inflation and the U.S. economy's woes, as well as gaining the trust of the growing crypto population in the country.

The Republican frontrunner gained the support of some of the crypto industry's prominent leaders, including the Winklevoss twins of the Gemini exchange and Jesse Powell from the Kraken Exchange.

However, crypto numbers in the United States and Poland differ, which could make Mentzen's campaign journey more uphill than the route Trump had to take.

US vs Poland Crypto Statistics

In the Chainalysis 2024 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Poland isn't in the Top 20, whereas the U.S. sits comfortably in the Top 4 spot, suggesting that the majority of Polish citizens have yet to adopt crypto.

Data from Statista also showed that as of 2023, only 23% of Poland's population said they owned cryptocurrencies, compared to 40% of American adults owning crypto as per Security.org.

On the other hand, many crypto users on X expressed high hopes for Mentzen's vision of establishing a country that supports innovation.

Crypto Users Rally Behind Mentzen

Many crypto users, including some prominent names in the industry such as Bitcoin advocate Cory Bates, believe in the Polish presidential aspirant's vision.

One user said the move could allow Poland to lead Europe in crypto, while another suggested that if Mentzen is elected, "Europe won't fade into a socialist dystopian toilet."

One Polish crypto user said she may finally go to the polls "for the first time in many years" now that the country has a pro-Bitcoin candidate, as per a Google translation.

It remains to be seen how Mentzen's campaign will go, but if he can push through and claim victory in next year's elections, the world may see its third "crypto president" after El Salvador's Nayib Bukele and America's Trump.