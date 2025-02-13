President Donald Trump announced early Thursday that he had "great talks" with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, raising hopes of a possible end to the nearly three-year war in Ukraine.

"GREAT TALKS WITH RUSSIA AND UKRAINE YESTERDAY," Trump posted to Truth Social. "GOOD POSSIBILITY OF ENDING THAT HORRIBLE, VERY BLOODY WAR!!!"

The announcement follows a nearly 90-minute phone call between Trump and Putin, during which both leaders reportedly agreed that "the time has come to work together" on a peace settlement.

Trump then spoke with Zelenskyy, who described their conversation as "meaningful" and focused on potential pathways to ending the conflict.

Trump also revealed plans to meet Putin in Saudi Arabia "in the not too distant future" to negotiate a resolution, a move that has drawn mixed reactions from U.S. allies. While China welcomed the diplomatic outreach, European leaders expressed concern that Ukraine could be sidelined in the process. NATO and EU officials have emphasized that Kyiv must play a central role in any negotiations.

Despite concerns over potential concessions to Moscow, Trump's defense chief, Pete Hegseth, denied any betrayal of Ukraine, insisting that Washington remains committed to peace efforts. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped as markets responded to the prospect of de-escalation in the war, which has significantly impacted global energy costs.

Originally published by Latin Times.