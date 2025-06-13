President Donald Trump praised the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and stated that they will continue to launch attacks despite Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempting to distance the United States from strikes launched by the Israeli military.

Israel hit multiple strikes inside of Iran on Thursday after alleging that Iran was on its way to developing several nuclear weapons, having enriched enough fissile material for such bombs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further alleged that Iran's ballistic missile capabilities could now sustain a nuclear payload.

"I think it's been excellent," Trump told ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. A lot more."

Rubio hurried to detach the United States from the strikes conducted by Israel.

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," Rubio said Thursday in a statement reported by Reuters.

However, Rubio admitted that the Trump administration had been informed of the attack beforehand.

"Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense," he said.

The Iranian government made clear that they were not convinced of the US' lack of involvement.

"The aggressive actions of the Zionist regime against Iran could not have happened without the coordination and approval of the United States," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, according to Iran's state-run FARS news agency, as reported by NBC News.

"Therefore, the American government, as the main supporter of this regime, is also responsible for the dangerous consequences of these actions."

