Police in the U.K. are seeking the public's help in identifying the mother of a newborn found dead in a field.

The remains of the baby, dubbed Ava by police, were found by a dog walker off Cleggs Lane, by Ashtons Field in Little Hulton, at around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Greater Manchester Police now say an autopsy was unable to immediately reveal the newborn's cause of death, and additional pathological and forensic testing will be required.

Police said officers have canvassed house-to-house and searched CCTV footage for clues about what exactly happened to the baby.

"We know that this case has touched the hearts of many people across Greater Manchester, and like you, we're determined to find out what happened to this little girl," Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley from our Major Incident Team said in a statement.

"As part of our enquiries, we're working to establish who Ava's mum is, and all the possible scenarios and circumstances which have led to Ava being separated from her mum," Whalley said.

"We are continuing to appeal for her mum, who may require medical assistance, or her family to come forwards and speak to us. We believe that there is someone out there now who knows what happened. You may not have felt confident to come forward yet, but please know that we have trained officers ready to support you, no matter what the circumstances are, please get in touch," Whalley said.

Police said tributes left at Ashtons Field by members of the community will be cleared and donated to children's charities in Ava's name.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

With TMX