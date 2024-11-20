A recent artificial intelligence (AI) camera trial in Greater Manchester revealed alarming road safety violations, with over 3,200 drivers caught using mobile phones or not wearing seat belts.

The "Heads Up" camera system, which uses AI and human reviewers to detect offenses, showed drivers distracted by phones and passengers (such as children) not properly wearing seat belts, reported Transport for Greater Manchester.

The trial, which ran intermittently from September 3 to October 24, 2024, aimed to gather data for future safety campaigns, supporting the region's Vision Zero plan to prevent car accident-related deaths and life-changing injuries by 2040.

The trial recorded 812 drivers using mobile phones, and 2,393 cases of seat belt non-compliance by drivers or passengers. The findings highlight factors that contribute to car accidents such as distracted drivers and passengers who are not adhering to seat belt laws.

"This trial was launched so we could better understand the scale of this problem in Greater Manchester, and the images speak for themselves," Kate Green, Greater Manchester's Deputy Mayor for Safer and Stronger Communities, said in a statement.

"They show drivers who are needlessly putting themselves and others – including young children – at risk, and sadly we know that being distracted for just a second, or not wearing a seat belt properly, can have devastating consequences."

With an average of 71 fatalities or serious injuries per month reported in the Greater Manchester region, Transport for Greater Manchester officials are addressing these issues as a preventive measure.

"I hope these images serve as a wake-up call for drivers and passengers on the importance of not driving distracted and seat belt compliance," Green said.