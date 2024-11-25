A multi-state listeria outbreak linked to ready-to-eat meals has infected 11 people and killed a California infant, U.S. health authorities say.

The illnesses are linked to Yu-Shang Food ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Nine people have been hospitalized.

The meals have been recalled, but some items may still be in people's refrigerators or freezers. Examples of recalled foods include pork hock, chicken feet, pork feet, duck neck, beef shank, and pork tongue.

All products with "Yu Shang" (establishment number "P46684" or "EST. M46684") on the label are covered by the recall and were produced prior to October 28, 2024.

Health officials warn people who have the project to clean their refrigerators, containers and surfaces that may have touched the recalled foods.

Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. It is especially harmful to people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older or with weakened immune systems.

For people who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth or a life-threatening infection in their newborn.

Senior citizens and people with a weakened immune system can require hospitalization for listeria and sometimes death.

Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.