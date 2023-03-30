KEY POINTS Ukraine repelled at least 60 Russian attacks Wednesday

The Ukrainian army successfully repelled over 100 attacks by Russian forces to mark the 400th day of Moscow's full-scale invasion Thursday, according to intelligence reports.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces repelled at least 60 Russian attacks, 28 of which were launched at the embattled town of Bakhmut in the eastern industrial Donetsk region. The town has been the site of a fierce battle between Kyiv's and Moscow's forces over the past months.

In addition to the Bakhmut direction, the Russian army also launched attacks in the directions of Lyman, Avdiivka, Mar'inka, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, per an intelligence report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).

On Thursday, the Russian army launched another 47 attacks, particularly in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar'yinka axes.

Apart from ground offensives, the Russians also launched a total of six missiles, 28 airstrikes and 39 MLRS attacks to shell Ukrainian positions and civilian infrastructure.

The attacks come as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, marked its 400th day. Since the war began, Ukraine has continuously vowed that it will win against Russia's army.

"We are fighting for what is ours. We are fighting for our land, our people, our freedom, our future," the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a Twitter post. "We will win."

Throughout the war, Russia has lost a total of 172,900 military personnel, including 560 who were killed over the past day, according to estimates from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is unclear how many losses Ukraine's army has suffered. Ukraine's defense ministry has so far refused to publish its death toll. However, according to a report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), at least 8,401 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by the Russian army, including 499 children. Up to 14,023 civilians have also sustained injuries caused by Russian shelling and attacks.

The organization noted that the figures are considerably higher, adding that areas suffering from hostility also face difficulties updating their data on casualties. The OHCHR also noted that not all reports of casualties have been added to the chart as many are still pending confirmation.