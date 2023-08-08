KEY POINTS The video release highlights the official integration of SCALP-EG

It is the French counterpart to the UK's Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missile

SCALP-EG missiles, produced by MBDA, can be launched not only from the French Rafale aircraft but also from other jets.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media on Sunday to reveal a video showcasing the integration of a French SCALP-EG cruise missile beneath the wing of a Su-24 frontline bomber.

The video release highlights a significant milestone in Ukraine's defense strategy, symbolizing the official incorporation of the French SCALP-EG missile, a counterpart to the UK's Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missile, into the Ukrainian armed forces.

Back in May, France initially conveyed its plan to provide Ukraine with SCALP-EG. Nonetheless, the official affirmation of this commitment occurred in the middle of July.

The acronym SCALP-EG stands for "Système de Croisière Autonome à Longue Portée – Emploi Général," which translates to "Long Range Autonomous Cruise Missile System – General Purpose" in English.

In the video, President Zelensky's actions include signing a SCALP-EG missile that is vividly adorned with the colors of the French flag and features a Ukrainian coat of arms, seamlessly incorporating the iconic Eiffel Tower as well.

Furthermore, a captivating emblem caught the eye, presenting a fusion of both a Mirage 2000 and a Su-24, imprinted on the missile's surface. This unique and unconventional logo on the SCALP-EG missile was discerned by aviation journalist Gareth Jennings, according to Eurasian Times.

The precise significance behind the amalgamation of the Mirage-2000 and Su-24M silhouettes on the SCALP-EG missile remains unknown.

According to Eurasian Times, a range of aviation experts suggest that this emblem might imply a forthcoming aircraft collaboration between France and Ukraine. Alternatively, it might straightforwardly symbolize two distinct launch platforms—France's Mirage-2000 and Ukraine's Su-24M.

However, International Business Times cannot independently verify the claims.

Simultaneously, an alternate photograph surfaced on the internet, revealing a Ukrainian Su-24M aircraft outfitted with a Storm Shadow Air-Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) supplied by Britain. This particular missile showcased the label "Storm Shadow" designed in the color scheme of the UK flag.

In a tweet, Ukraine's Defense Ministry asserted that the deployment of Storm Shadow missiles had inflicted damage upon bridges situated in Chongar and Henichesk. These bridges play a pivotal role in facilitating the movement of supplies and personnel from occupied Crimea to the Russian forces positioned along the northern frontlines.

Zelensky signs a French-supplied SCALP-EG ALCM mounted on a Ukrainian Su-24. pic.twitter.com/5fiGO5qLvK — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) August 6, 2023

Up to this point, the Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain have demonstrated remarkable efficacy in carrying out accurate strikes on crucial Russian targets. Leveraging this missile technology, the Ukrainian Air Force has successfully modernized its aging Sukhoi Su-24 bombers into formidable deep-strike capabilities.

In reaction to these developments, Russia has endeavored to neutralize both the missiles and their launch platforms, with a particular focus on the Su-24 Fencer aircraft. It is noteworthy that Ukraine maintains a restricted operational fleet of these Su-24 aircraft.