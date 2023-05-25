KEY POINTS Mondelez International is represented by Mon'dalis Rus LLC in the Russian market

The company operates three factories across Russia

The company paid $61 million in taxes to Russia in 2022

Ukraine on Thursday tagged an Oreo manufacturer as one of the several companies still operating in Russia amid the 15-month-long war.

The company in question is Mondelez International, which is represented by Mon'dalis Rus LLC in the Russian market. The company has three factories in the country — including Bolshevik, which produces Barney Bear, TUC Crackers, Yubileynoye biscuits and Oreo.

In a report, Ukraine claimed the company's managers are unconcerned that they are contributing to the supply of the Russian army by continuing to operate in the country even after the invasion.

"Since the outbreak of full-scale war, many businesses that care about their reputation have left Russia. But this is not the case with Mondelez International," said a report published by Ukraine's National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP). "Apparently, its managers are not concerned about the fact that by paying substantial taxes to the state budget of Russia, the company contributes to the supply of the aggressor's army."

The company operates two other factories in Russia, specifically one in Pokrova that produces Alpen Gold, Milka chocolate and Picnic Bar; and another in Veliky Novgorod that produces Dirol chewing gum and Halls lollipop.

The NACP noted that the company's profit amounted to $339 million while its revenues hit over $1 billion at the end of 2022. Mondelez International paid at least $61 million in taxes to Russia, which Ukraine said is being spent by the Russian army "on missiles that kill Ukrainian children."

To date, over 1,000 companies have either stopped or scaled back operations in Russia following the war, according to the Yale School of Management. However, some still remain operational in the country.

Apart from Mondelez International, German camera manufacturer Leica Camera is also reportedly continuing its operations in Russia under the name "LLC Verchernaya Zvezda." Among the goods it is delivering in the country are laser rangefinder binoculars and night vision scopes.

Furthermore, more than two dozen European companies are said to be supplying tactical goods to the Russian army. German companies Jakob KECK Chemie GmbH and Salamander SPS GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the Italian company Tacchificio Campliglionese, were found to have supplied leather, shoe glue and soles to a Rostov-based manufacturer that produces tactical boots for the Russian army.