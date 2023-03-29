KEY POINTS Biden pledged that the U.S. would continue supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia

The U.S. has sent over $30 billion in military aid package to Ukraine since the war began

The U.S. also rushed Javelin armor systems to Ukraine at the beginning of Russia's invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday thanked President Joe Biden for inviting Kyiv to participate in the "greatest unity of democratic countries."

The Biden administration sent Ukraine an invitation to participate in the global Summit for Democracy which sees senior government officials, corporate executives and civil society leaders come together to discuss ways to strengthen democracy at times of peril.

The summit, which began Wednesday, put focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and saw Biden pledging that the U.S. would continue "standing in solidarity with the brave Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy," against "Russia's brutal war of aggression," a promise that was later championed by Zelensky in his nightly speech.

"I took part in the global Summit for Democracy at the invitation of President Biden, this is one of the most representative platforms for the protection of our system - the system of free peoples. It is good that now we have such an opportunity to join forces to find more energy, more prospects for democracy," the Ukrainian leader said.

"Now, thanks to Ukrainian courage, thanks to the leadership of the United States, President Biden, thanks to the Congress of the United States and everyone who works for the consolidation of the world, we have the greatest unity of democratic countries in a long time. And this unity, as we can see, is enough to fight for freedom," he added.

The U.S. has served as one of Ukraine's biggest allies in the latter's war against Russia. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Washington has sent over $30 billion worth of military gear to Kyiv to use in the war, as per the U.S. Department of Defense.

In addition to gear, the U.S. has also committed to provide Ukraine with ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), additional ammunition rounds, Bradley fighting vehicles, armed vehicle-launched bridges, demolition munitions and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair.

At the beginning of the war, the U.S. also rushed Javelin armor systems and Stinger air defense weapons to Ukraine.