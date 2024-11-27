As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office in January 2025, universities are advising international students to rush back to campus before his inauguration, fearing upcoming changes to visa policies and potential deportation efforts.

With Trump's promises to enact mass deportations and toughen immigration laws, international students are facing uncertainty, especially those here on temporary visas.

Some American schools, including the University of Colorado-Denver and Yale University, have issued travel advisories in response to potential disruptions, BBC reported.

As the Jan. 20 inauguration approaches, universities are urging foreign students to return before Trump's administration takes office in order to avoiding the fallout from potential policy changes.

This follows concerns over possible executive orders that could impact student visas, increase deportations, and revive earlier travel bans.

Institutions are preparing for possible disruptions, advising international students to secure their status on U.S. campuses to avoid potential visa complications and deportation risks.

The University of Massachusetts and Wesleyan University have followed suit with advisories, warning students of possible risks to their education.

"Based on previous experience with travel bans that were enacted in the first Trump Administration in 2016, the Office of Global Affairs is making this advisory out of an abundance of caution," the University of Massachusetts said in a statement.

The situation remains uncertain, with universities working to protect their international student populations through legal channels and support systems. However, foreign students are left to navigate an environment of fear, with many worried about how future policies may affect their education and visa status.

"All international students are worried right now," Chloe East, University of Colorado-Denver professor, said.

