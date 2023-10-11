KEY POINTS President Joe Biden called the Hamas attack "an act of sheer evil" and pledged support for Israel

Israel is one of the most important allies of the U.S. in the Middle East

Washington said it would ensure Israel does not run out of "critical assets" needed to defend itself

The U.S. has rebuked Palestinian militant group Hamas' attack and vowed to assist Israel with arms as its military pummels Gaza.

Military supplies have started flowing into Israel, which already receives about $3.8 billion from the U.S. in military aid.

"We're going to make sure that Israel does not run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens," President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

The U.S. military support to Israel could be crucial in preventing other major players in the region from getting involved in the war, says Vivek Mishra, a fellow with Observer Research Foundation's Strategic Studies Program.

"The military aid to Israel serves two primary purposes: to bolster Israel's position and to control any further regional escalation that could potentially embroil other countries such as Iran and Syria," Mishra told International Business Times.

"The U.S. military support to Israel plays a critical role in preventing the conflict from spreading beyond the region and discouraging the involvement of other major players like Russia and China. However, if the conflict expands to involve Iran and Syria, it is likely that Russia will not remain passive but may become involved," he added.

The Israel-Gaza war has entered its fifth day after the Hamas group unleashed a multi-pronged attack on Oct. 7, ambushing Israel by air, sea and land. Hundreds of Hamas militants poured into Israel by boat, pickup trucks and motorcycles. Some used explosives on the Israel-Gaza border fence to barge their way in, while others swooped in with motorized paragliders.

Dozens of people were gunned down by armed men, and some were taken hostage as Israel's military scrambled to respond.

The fact that Hamas had the capability to launch such a large-scale surprise attack and also keep their plans a secret from Israel's intelligence, one of the best in the world, came as a major shock for many.

In response to what was seen as Israel's 9/11 moment, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war and vowed "mighty vengeance" against Hamas.

Biden called the attack "an act of sheer evil" and pledged his country's unwavering support to its staunch and strongest ally in the Middle East. The U.S. also released a joint statement with France, Germany, Italy and the U.K., pledging their "steadfast and united support to the State of Israel," while condemning "Hamas and its appalling acts of terrorism."

While the U.S. response was "predictable," Mishra said "this moment in history will be long remembered, not only for the crisis itself but also for the resolute backing the United States has given Israel during this time of turmoil. The U.S. administration views this crisis as an opportunity not just to stand by Israel but to set an example. Beyond the obvious, there is a larger regional strategy that the United States is pursuing in the Middle East."

Hamas was designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union because of its armed resistance against Israel. Hence, the U.S. support for Israel has been "comprehensive, encompassing both military and financial aid," Mishra said.

"This support includes a robust military presence, exemplified by the deployment of a carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean," he added. "In the current situation, the U.S. cannot tolerate any potential threat to its interests, given that the involved organization is designated as a terrorist group, with its leaders listed as terrorists by the U.S."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Saturday and promised to send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to the country as a show of support.

The first transport plane with "advanced" American ammunition landed at Nevatim airbase in southern Israel on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also scheduled to visit Israel on Thursday in a show of "solidarity and support" for the Middle Eastern nation.