President Joe Biden called the Hamas attacks to Israel an "act of sheer evil" and vowed to support Israel's response.

"We must be clear: we stand with Israel," Biden said at the White House, with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken standing by his side.

Biden blamed the "bloody hands of the terrorist organization Hamas" for the attacks. He said 14 American citizens were killed in the attacks and others are still being held hostages.

"Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond," Biden said, adding that he told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that, if the U.S. were experiencing something similar, the response would be "swift, decisive and overwhelming."

Biden said the U.S. will provide military equipment to its ally, including ammunition and interceptors.

"We're making sure Israel doesn't run out of these critical assets to defend its cities and its citizens."

The U.S. president also warned others who may interfere in the crisis.

"Let me say again to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word. Don't. Don't. Our hearts may be broken, but our resolve is clear."

Netanyahu warned that the war against Hamas will be "long and difficult." He compared Hamas to the Islamic State group.

"Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children," the prime minister said in a television address Monday, "They are savages. Hamas is ISIS."

Israel said bodies of 1,500 Islamists militants were found in towns recaptured by its army around the Gaza strip. On Monday, the country announced it's cutting all supplies of water, food and electricity to Gaza.

According to Israeli officials, more than 900 people have died in the worst attack in the country's history. The Israeli army has called up 300,000 reservists and moved military equipment near the border with Gaza.