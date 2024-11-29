Both the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Friday to close out the strongest month for the markets in five years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 44,910.65. The S&P 500 closed at 6,032.38.

While not quite at its all-time high, the tech-heavy NASDAQ closed at 19,218.17, less than 100 points behind its record close.

All three major averages had strong gains on the shortened trading day as the post-election bull market does not appear to be losing steam.

Experts are expecting more gains in December with a traditional Santa Clause rally and history showing the markets usually continue gains in December when it is an up year for the markets.

Stocks have been trading higher on expectations of loosened regulation in the second Trump presidency. During his first administration, Donald Trump successfully pushed for tax cuts for businesses and weaker government oversight.

Bitcoin surged 2.27% on Friday as it nears crossing the $100,000 threshold for the first time.