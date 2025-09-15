U.S. stocks opened Monday with modest gains, as investors reacted to President Trump's optimistic remarks on U.S.-China trade talks and braced for the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decision. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are poised to extend last week's record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained largely unchanged.

President Trump's comments that "China talks are going well" helped lift investor sentiment, contributing to the positive market tone. However, the broader market's focus is shifting toward the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, which concludes Wednesday. The central bank is widely expected to implement its first interest rate cut in nine months, a move that has sparked debate among investors and analysts.

The anticipated 25-basis-point rate cut is seen by some as a necessary step to support economic growth amid concerns about a weakening labor market and persistent inflation. Historically, initial rate cuts have been followed by positive stock returns, with the S&P 500 averaging an 11% gain in the following year.

However, others caution that the rate cut could trigger a "sell-the-news" reaction, leading to a pullback in the market. Analysts warn that if the Fed's actions don't align with market expectations, volatility could increase.

Adding to the market's complexity, China's State Administration for Market Regulation announced that Nvidia violated the country's antitrust laws related to its $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox Technologies. The Chinese authorities have decided to expand their investigation, sending Nvidia's shares lower in premarket trading.

Despite these challenges, the broader market remains resilient. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are on track to build on their recent gains, with investors closely monitoring the Fed's decision and any developments in U.S.-China trade relations.

As the week progresses, all eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's announcement and Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference for insights into the central bank's future monetary policy direction.