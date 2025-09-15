Wall Street closed higher Monday as investors positioned themselves for the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting, anticipating a potential interest rate cut.

Market Overview

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both reached new intraday record highs, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively flat. The S&P 500 closed at 6,615.31, up 0.47%, and the Nasdaq Composite finished at 22,323.25, gaining 0.82%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 45,839.54, a modest increase of 0.01%, Reuters reported.

Investor Sentiment and Fed Expectations

Investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, set to conclude Wednesday. Market expectations are high for a 25 basis-point interest rate cut, with the probability of such a move near 100%, according to CME's FedWatch tool. This anticipation has contributed to the day's market gains, as traders position themselves ahead of the Fed's decision.

Sector Performance

Technology stocks led the day's gains, with the NYSE FANG+ Index, which tracks major tech stocks, rising by about 1.5%. Tesla's stock climbed following CEO Elon Musk's purchase of approximately $1 billion in shares, boosting investor confidence, Yahoo Finance said. Semiconductor stocks also showed resilience, supported by broader market optimism.

ETF Snapshot

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking major indices also reflected the day's positive sentiment:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) : Closed at $660.42, up $3.01 (+0.46%)

: Closed at $660.42, up $3.01 (+0.46%) SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) : Ended at $459.93, gaining $0.61 (+0.13%)

: Ended at $459.93, gaining $0.61 (+0.13%) Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ): Closed at $591.34, up $4.68 (+0.80%)

Looking Ahead

As the Federal Reserve's policy meeting concludes Wednesday, all eyes will be on the central bank's decision and any forward guidance provided. A rate cut could further fuel market optimism, while a more cautious approach may lead to increased volatility. Investors will also be assessing the Fed's "dot plot" projections and remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell for insights into the future path of monetary policy.