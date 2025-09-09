Dropshipping has been among the most popular business models for digital entrepreneurs since the early 2010s. And over time, the business has evolved considerably. What started with sketchy China-based vendors is now a thriving US-based industry, leveraging AI and other high-tech tools to identify winning products, streamline processes, and automate operations as much as possible.

2025, however, adds yet another significant shift to the industry—one that is likely to last even beyond 2026 or 2027. Tariffs. In fact, according to the Washington Post, a Chinese-manufactured product that was formerly imported for $1 to the US now costs about $2.03 as a result of the new tariffs (reflecting ~102.5% duties in certain categories), as well as other changing regulations such as the de minimis rule. As a result, US retailers are now facing higher costs, canceled orders, and slower deliveries when sourcing from overseas suppliers.

As such, many dropshipping business owners are looking for the most popular dropshipping platforms to use in the United States after the new tariffs have been implemented. In this list, we are thus showcasing some of the most trusted, fast, and resourceful dropshipping platforms in North America. Some rely on global supplier networks with mixed shipping times, while others are exclusively U.S.-based and better shielded from tariffs and customs issues. Let's dive in.

Discover the Most Reliable U.S.-Based Dropshipping Companies for E-commerce

1. TopDawg

TopDawg is an exclusively US-focused dropshipping platform built to offer premium products from a 100% US-based supplier network to ensure Amazon-like shipping and avoid headaches caused by customs issues and tariffs. The platform's domestic warehouses supply more than 20,000 retailers with 500,000+ products from thousands of different suppliers. Currently, dropshipping vendors can access more than 12 categories, including pet supplies, home goods, electronics, fashion, and more.

Additionally, TopDawg directly integrates with major e-commerce platforms, including Shopify, Amazon, Walmart, and eBay, and offers various automation features from real-time inventory syncing to automated order routing. Combined with its "America-first" approach, TopDawg enables retailers to streamline their operations, work with predictable costs, and supply US customers with unmatched service and speed.

Users can view TopDawg's product catalog and platform by signing up for its free subscription. Those looking to start dropshipping with TopDawg can sign up for its paid plans, starting from $34.99 per month to up to $139.99 per month. As of 2025, TopDawg is considered the leading supplier for US-based dropshipping. As a recent article by Forbes points out, US dropshippers can avoid hundreds of dollars in importing fees by selling with TopDawg instead of overseas suppliers, which earns TopDawg the first position on this list.

2. DropCommerce

DropCommerce is another 100% USA-focused dropshipping platform. This company prides itself on listing exclusively high-quality products from only 400+ pre-vetted suppliers. While this depth of DropCommerce's catalogue is a significant downgrade to TopDawg and other entrants on this list, its three-to-five-day shipping across the country is one of the fastest and most reliable logistics networks for US-based dropshippers.

Those looking to kickstart a new dropshipping business can even acquire prebuilt dropshipping stores from DropCommerce—these e-commerce stores can be personalized and already come with everything needed to start selling immediately—including a complimentary 3-month subscription to DropCommerce.

Speaking of subscriptions, DropCommerce's free membership provides access to its catalog without any actual dropshipping options, while its paid plans, ranging from $29 to $149, allow users to actually dropship with DropCommerce.

3. Spocket

Spocket combines the heart of global dropshipping, namely Alibaba and AliExpress dropshipping via China, with local dropshipping suppliers based in the United States and Europe. This enables Spocket users to access well over one million different products, with the vast majority of these being shipped from China—meaning slower shipping times, potential customs complications, and exposure to tariff-driven costs.

Some of its key features include tools to discover the best performing products, perform in-depth product research, automate dropshipping operations, and even a dropshipping bot. While Spocket doesn't follow TopDawg's or DropCommerce's 'America First' approach, the company's global user base appears to be highly satisfied with its service, as the brand averages a Trustpilot score of 4.7 from more than 10,000 reviews.

That being said, U.S. retailers concerned about delivery speed, tariffs, and supply chain reliability may find that Spocket's global-first model may not be as strong a fit as platforms centered on U.S.-based networks.

4. Syncee

Syncee is a global dropshipping marketplace that connects retail businesses with suppliers of premium products around the globe. According to Syncee, its suppliers are primarily based in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia, as well as other countries worldwide. Furthermore, the platform claims to be home to more than 12,000 brands offering hundreds of thousands of products, including some of the most popular retail categories such as fashion, home and garden, health and beauty, pet supplies, furniture, and many more.

Retailers can access the platform via a subscription, with the free "Discover" subscription merely offering access to wholesale prices, and paid tiers starting from $39.99 (as of fall 2025) for those who want to start selling products via Syncee. On the plus side, all paid subscriptions come with zero transaction fees for retailers. Vendors, on the other hand, benefit from free onboarding, zero subscription fees, and zero transaction fees.

With a Trustpilot rating of 4.5 stars over 580+ reviews, Syncee is undoubtedly one of the most attractive dropshipping platforms for US-based businesses, and hence deserves the fourth spot in our ranking.

5. Zendrop

Zendrop is known as an AI-powered all-in-one platform for dropshipping. Thanks to its unique tech stack, users can create new AI-built e-commerce stores in minutes, find trending and highly profitable products across various categories, and compare prices from dozens of suppliers to get the best possible deal.

Furthermore, while most of Zendrop's suppliers are based in traditional manufacturing countries overseas, such as China, Zendrop has US-based warehouses to offer same-day fulfillment and next-day delivery across the US. This service is offered at competitive prices, with no extra fees for storing and receiving goods, or other hidden costs.

Its free subscription tier enables users to browse through more than 1 million products available on Zendrop, while paid subscriptions (ranging from $49 to $79 per month) provide access to ordering, automated fulfillment, AI tools, print-on-demand, and other features. With 4.6 stars from over 16,000 Trustpilot reviews, Zendrop is undoubtedly among the most popular dropshipping platforms worldwide as of 2025.

6. Inventory Source

Inventory Source offers fully automated dropshipping solutions all from a single point, enabling you to find suppliers and wholesalers, manage shipping and fulfillment, as well as sales on virtually all popular retail platforms, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, Walmart, and others.

The platform's proprietary dropshipping software keeps your inventory levels, pricing changes, and supplier feeds updated at all times, providing excellent automation and thus reducing tedious work and headaches for its users.

Inventory Source's supplier network currently supports over 6,500 dropshipping suppliers across the globe, although many of these are based in overseas countries such as China—again leading to the aforementioned issues with tariffs and shipping delays.

That being said, the platform also enables users to filter specifically for US-based suppliers, enabling you to source products locally and avoid the long delivery times and tariffs typically associated with overseas deliveries.

Like with most of its competitors, Inventory Source offers a free subscription to access its catalog and software, and paid subscriptions starting from $299 to up to $999 for active retailers. This makes Inventory Source not only one of the most expensive platforms on this list, but also leads to disappointments with some of its users.

In fact, with a Trustpilot rating of only 2.3 across 100+ reviews, many Inventory Source users claim to be disillusioned by the promised automation features and other functionalities. As such, Inventory Source cannot be ranked among the very best dropshipping platforms in the US at the moment.

7. Doba

Doba, owned by China-based Focus Technology Co. but originally founded in Utah in 2002, is one of the oldest US-focused dropshipping companies still operating. With an extensive US-based logistics network, the platform can ship a substantial number of products directly from within the US, although much of this is originally sourced from China. Thanks to its longstanding track record, Doba has access to unique dropshipping data accumulated over 20+ years, which the company claims allows it to provide the most valuable advice on finding winning products and streamlining dropshipping operations.

Regarding its automation features, Doba's integration enables users to list products with a single click, monitor inventory and pricing in real time, and streamline product and order sync with Doba. The platform also supports a vast number of e-commerce integrations, linking into platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Shopify, TikTok, and Temu. With four subscriptions ranging from $29.99 to $299.99 per month, Doba should be on the short list of any dropshipping entrepreneur in 2025.

8. Supliful

Supliful is a US-based supplier for supplements, focused on private label products and automated fulfillment.

As perhaps the most unique entrant to this list, Supliful offers a highly specialized US-based dropshipping service. In fact, this company only provides access to about 250+ products—the smallest number by far compared to all other platforms on this list. However, what it lacks in variety it makes up in quality and service.

With Supliful, dropshippers can access a number of high-quality, FDA-approved supplements and health products. This includes categories such as skincare, hair care, fitness supplements, digestive health, sleep, productivity, and even pet care. Users can even add their custom branding onto their dropshipped supplement packaging, enabling entrepreneurs to create fully fleshed-out health brands without any risks typically associated with producing, storing, and sending health-related products.

With subscription prices ranging from $29 to $349, Supliful has a multitude of tools available, from e-commerce templates, product mockups, US fulfillment, and more. If you're looking to open a health-focused dropshipping store in the United States, you won't find any better than Supliful.

9. Trendsi

Trendsi is for fashion what Supliful is for supplements. On the one hand, the platform enables designers from around the globe to upload and produce custom fashion designs with low MOQs and affordable pricing. On the other hand, dropshippers can access more than 100,000 of these unique fashion designs and sell them to customers across the US via local warehouses.

Typically, Trendsi can fulfill dropshipping orders within 2–10 business days—including quality inspections and US delivery. Additionally, the platform offers a 7-day free return policy in case customers are unhappy with their purchases.

Unlike most companies on this list, Trendsi's free plan offers access to the full product catalog, unlimited order processing, and even custom branding options. The platform only has one paid plan at $29.90 per month, which enables access to bulk product importing, multi-store management, priority customer support, and other benefits. With 4.9 stars across 1,300 Shopify app reviews, Trendsi is undoubtedly considered a top player in the fashion dropshipping field and well deserves its spot on this list.

10. Printify

Printify is a dropshipping platform specializing in custom-printed products. With fulfillment partners all around the globe, Printify enables dropshippers to sell well over 1,000 customizable products, including clothing, mugs, candles, accessories such as phone cases, and even pet fashion.

Printify is completely free to use with up to 5 stores per account, unlimited product designs, integrations with Shopify, Etsy, eBay, and other platforms, manual order creation, 24/7 merchant support, and custom order import. Dropshipping business owners who require even more features can select one of Printify's paid tiers, starting from $29, to access additional automation features and the option to run many more stores simultaneously.

Printify is rated 4.6 stars across 6,000+ Trustpilot reviews, showcasing the platform's longstanding industry reputation and customer satisfaction.