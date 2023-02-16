KEY POINTS The recalled Valentine sweets may contain a tree nut

There was an issue with the "production and packaging process"

Affected customers may contact Target to get a refund

A company is voluntarily recalling certain Valentine sweets because they may contain an undeclared allergen. The recalled chocolate-covered caramels were reportedly sold at Target.

The recall affects certain Favorite Day-branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils, as they may contain undeclared pecan, according to the announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website.

Pecan is a tree nut, which is among the most common food allergens. Tree nut allergy, along with shellfish and peanut allergies, is said to be among the ones that are most often associated with anaphylaxis — the "potentially life-threatening reaction" that may send the body into a shock.

As such, customers with a tree nut allergy who consume the product may "run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction," according to the company announcement.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that possible tree nut inclusions were distributed in packaging and/or product that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts," the announcement noted. "Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have been caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process."

So far, there have been no reported illnesses related to the issue.

As mentioned, the recall affects the Favorite Day-branded Valentine's Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils. These came in 8-ounce pouch bags with lot number 33822 and the best-by date of "07 Dec 2023."

They were reportedly sold at Target stores "nationwide" as well as online via Target.com. Sample photos of the recalled product are available on both the FDA and Target recall websites.

Customers who find that they are in possession of the affected product may contact the company, Silvestri Sweets, at 1-630-232-2500. They may also contact Target Guest Relations for a refund, as per the announcement. The numbers to dial are 1-800-440-0680 for in-store purchases and 1-800-591-3869 for online purchases.

As with most food allergies, the best way to avoid having an allergic reaction is to avoid eating the allergen, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. In the case of tree nuts, including pecans, walnuts, cashews and almonds, they tend to be used as garnishes in foods like salads or ingredients in Asian dishes, desserts, baking mixes and sauces.