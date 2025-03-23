Deportation flights to Venezuela should resume following a deal between the country and the U.S.

Flights to Venezuela started in February after an initial agreement was reached. Then they were stopped in March by the Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Now, after an apparent new agreement, flights are set to resume, the BBC reported.

Last weekend, Maduro announced that the agreement and planned deportation flights were "affected" by the administration's cancellation of Chevron's oil license, Reuters reported.

The pausing of the flights resulted in 238 Venezuelans, who the Trump administration alleges belonged to the Tren de Aragua gang, being sent to El Salvador and being detained there instead of being deported to Venezuela, the BBC reported.

Now with a new deal in place, flights are set to resume. Reuters reported that Venezuelan lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said the deal would safeguard the rights of migrants, Reuters reported.

The administration has faced other hurdles involving its attempts to deport Venezuelans. Earlier this month, a judge temporarily blocked the administration's attempt to use the Alien Enemies Act to expedite the process, scheduling a hearing for legal arguments to determine whether it was appropriate for Trump to invoke the 1798 law.

On Sunday morning, Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, said the administration would respect court orders, ABC News reported.

