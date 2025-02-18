Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to talk to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky "if necessary", according to the Kremlin.

Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that Putin himself said that he "would be ready to negotiate with Zelensky if necessary," the BBC reported.

The news comes as U.S. cabinet officials meet with Russian diplomats in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to discuss improving relations and the war in Ukraine.

No Ukrainian officials were invited to the meeting.

This is the first high-level meeting between U.S. and Russian officials since the Ukraine invasion three years ago.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said the meeting was not formal peace negotiations in regard to the Ukraine war but was to see how serious the Russians are about wanting peace, the Associated Press reported.

Putin's openness to possibly meet with Zelensky is notable because he has called into question his legitimacy. His term has expired but the country says it can not carry out a new election during the Russian invasion.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been pushing for a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and senior Putin aide Yuri Ushakov were meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.