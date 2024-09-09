Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer has passed away at the age of 58.

The death was publicly announced by the Atlanta Police Foundation. Ehmer was a member of the foundation's board of Trustees.

"Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta," the group said in a Facebook post.

"His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed."

Ehmer has worked at the chain for 32 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He became President and CEO in March 2012 and Chairman in October 2022.

Ehmer died after a long illness, the Associated Press reported.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus. His leadership, dedication, and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. "He leaves behind a remarkable legacy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time."