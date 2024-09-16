Minnesota-based retailer Target says it plans to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal workers for this year's holiday season.

On Monday, it announced that along with bolstering the number of employees at its nearly 2,000 stores it will hire to help supply chain facilities support order pickup and drive-up services.

The company also plans to offer overtime opportunities to current employees.

Target plans to kick off the holiday season in early Oct. with Target Circle Week. It is also bringing back its Deal of the Day promotion during the Oct. 6-12 event.

One-day deals will return Nov. 1 through the end of the year.

The company is emphasizing value to inflation-wary shoppers. It says it will have 50% more items than last year in its affordable holiday assortment with thousands of items for $5 and $10.

It will have Bullseye shop sections in nearly 200 stores with Target-themed holiday gifts with most costing less than $25.