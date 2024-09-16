Target Hiring 100,000 Seasonal Workers
The retailer is starting the holiday shopping season in October.
Minnesota-based retailer Target says it plans to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal workers for this year's holiday season.
On Monday, it announced that along with bolstering the number of employees at its nearly 2,000 stores it will hire to help supply chain facilities support order pickup and drive-up services.
The company also plans to offer overtime opportunities to current employees.
Target plans to kick off the holiday season in early Oct. with Target Circle Week. It is also bringing back its Deal of the Day promotion during the Oct. 6-12 event.
One-day deals will return Nov. 1 through the end of the year.
The company is emphasizing value to inflation-wary shoppers. It says it will have 50% more items than last year in its affordable holiday assortment with thousands of items for $5 and $10.
It will have Bullseye shop sections in nearly 200 stores with Target-themed holiday gifts with most costing less than $25.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
US Fed Expected To Announce Its First Interest Rate Cut Since 2020
-
Plastics: Navigating The Maze Of Dizzying Acronyms
-
The Stone-eaters That Threaten Iran's Ancient Persepolis
-
Latino Voters In California Say Inflation Is Top Concern But Blame Corporate Greed More Than Politicians
-
Vietnam Farmers Lose Their Blooms As Floods Claim Crops
-
France's First Lady Wins Lawsuit Against Online Rumor That She Is Transgender
-
'Historic': Bad Weather Slashes Wine Harvest In France's Jura
-
Israeli Authors Tackle Trauma Of October 7 With Words
-
On Cuban Streets, Mid-century Icons Face Challenge From New Rides
-
UN Experts Call For Global System To Trace Critical Minerals