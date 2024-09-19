The holiday season is coming earlier than ever for Walmart shoppers this year after the retail giant unveiled its Holiday Deals promotion.

Walmart announced it's going to begin offering savings in October to meet the demands of half of its consumer base that starts its holiday shopping as early as August and September.

"We know many of our customers are beginning to prepare for their holiday celebrations early, and we've adapted our approach to best meet their needs," said Latriece Watkins, Walmart U.S.' executive vice president and chief merchandising officer.

Watkins added the retailer is thrilled to give shoppers "more time to prepare and more opportunities to save all season long."

The first Holiday Deals event will take place Oct. 8-13. Also returning is the retailer's inflation-free holiday meal, which it will sell from Oct. 14 to Dec. 25. New this year, Walmart will also allow consumers to gift a complete holiday meal for pickup or delivery anywhere in the country.

The move comes after rival Target announced its own first holiday deals starting Oct. 6.