KEY POINTS Dana White has an extremely impressive sneaker collection

The UFC president confesses he spent about six figures on sneakers alone in 2022

His collection features multiple pairs of Travis Scott x Air Jordan Lows

Despite his status as the president of the most recognized mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion in the world today, Dana White has stayed true to his roots as a fan of the sneaker game and shared just how much he has spent over the years on his massive collection.

White, 53, was the subject of Complex's most recent installment of their "Closets" series, where big-name celebrities from different industries get to flex their sneaker collection with no frills.

"When we built this office, most of my packing is done from here when I go on the road. It just makes sense. I literally designed this place, meaning the headquarters, so I never have to leave. I have a gym, a kitchen, my closet. I have everything that I need here. There's [even] a bar over there," White mentioned.

The most surprising revelation from the man who has become an integral part of MMA's history, however, was that he has never visited a shopping mall in over a decade and when asked about how much he spends on his sneakers, White had the following to say.

"I have a personal shopper that literally buys everything. I haven't been to a mall in, probably, 10 years. I don't do any of that stuff. I don't shop online... Last year, I spent over $100,000 just on shoes," White stated.

To top it all off, White even revealed that his favorite sneaker line is that of Travis Scott's Nike Air Jordans, particularly the lows with him sharing that he has multiple pairs of the "Reverse Mocha," "Blue Fragment" and "Olive" colorways.

According to online marketplace and clothing reseller StockX, the average sale price for the "Reverse Mocha" sells is about $1,157, the "Blue Fragments" at $1,445, and the "Olives," which released just this past April and is only available in women's sizes, is currently at $684.

Additionally, White's collection also features the highly sought-after Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low which, while released in 2020, is selling at an average price of $6,794 via StockX and the now-iconic Off-White x Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "University Blue" colorway–which sells for about $2,046.

There is no doubt as to how White has been able to afford to put together such an impressive collection of shoes after amassing a net worth of $500 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

As for the UFC, its most recent card this past Saturday, July 1 saw No. 7-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland finish Abus Magomedov in the main event.

Their next big show, UFC 290, is set to hit the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as lineal featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski faces interim champion Yair Rodriguez in a title unification bout, while Brandon Moreno defends his flyweight strap against No. 2-ranked Alexandre Pantoja this coming Saturday, July 8.