There is no way but forward for Waymo as it is now greatly expanding its robotaxi operations to different cities and states in the country, with its next target location being the nation's capital, Washington DC.

The Alphabet-owned company plans to bring its paid robotaxi services to the DC area next year following its expansion to cities where it already established a foothold.

After years of testing its fully driverless robotaxis across cities, Waymo is now offering paid services that inches closer to its promised autonomous future, with San Francisco's Bay Area seeing more of this ride-hailing feature.

Waymo Is Expanding Paid Robotaxi Services to Washington

The latest blog post from Waymo reveals its plans to expand their paid robotaxi services Washington DC. According to the company, its Waymo One service that is responsible for passenger ride-hailing services will be available in DC by 2026.

Users in the area will soon be able to book a ride via the Waymo One app come next year, and the company is now "laying the groundwork" for its fully autonomous operations for the public to use.

The main focus of Alphabet and Waymo now is to continue working with policymakers and regulators to secure the permits needed for the company to begin its driverless commercial operations.

"We're excited to bring the comfort, consistency, and safety of Waymo One to Washingtonians, those who work and play in the city every day, and the millions of people from around the world who travel to the District every year," said Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.

Fully Autonomous Taxi Service from Waymo

Autonomous vehicles are slowly making their mark in the world, and Waymo is one that offers the driverless experience that focuses on ride-hailing. After facing setbacks, the company returned strong in 2024 to launch its driverless ride-hailing services in the so-called "home of robotaxis," San Francisco, CA.

However, the company's growth is not bound to the United States only, as it recently announced that its robotaxi services will begin its early testing operations in Japan's capital city, Tokyo. Here, the company partnered with two local taxi companies, Nihon Kotsu and GO, to bring their operations to the country, taking on the challenge of right-hand drive vehicles and left road orientation for its self-driving cars.

In a previous survey, participants in the United States and United Kingdom said that self-driving cars and robotaxis are safer compared to human drivers with a rousing 68% siding with the technology.

Originally published on Tech Times