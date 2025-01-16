A British woman died during a "violent collision" on a ski slope in the French Alps, according to reports.

The 62-year-old woman crashed into a stationary skier on the Aiguille Rouge mountain in resort on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

The skier, a 35-year-old British national, suffered a broken leg.

The ski patrol and emergency teams as well as a doctor were unable to resuscitate the woman, according to Le Dauphiné Liberé.

She experienced traumatic shock and died a short while later.

Neither skier was identified, and the incident is under investigation.

Both were wearing helmets.

The woman was skiing down a "well-groomed" black run, designed for experts, on the mountain at the resort in Savoie, in south-eastern France, when she lost control and collided with the man, the BBC reported.